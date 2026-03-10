Florida woman charged with attempted murder, assault in shooting at Rihanna’s home

By James Queally and Libor Jany Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A Florida woman was criminally charged Tuesday after she allegedly sprayed bullets at the home of star singer Rihanna earlier this week.

Ivanna Ortiz, 35, of Orlando faces one count of attempted murder, nine counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Wearing a blue jail jumpsuit with her hair tied into two blonde braids, Ortiz did not enter a plea during a brief hearing in downtown Los Angeles late Tuesday afternoon. Her arraignment was scheduled for March 26.

Ortiz is being held in lieu of $1.8 million bail and was ordered to stay away from Rihanna and her partner, hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky.

“I want everyone to understand, in this county, that you should absolutely feel safe in your residence and in your neighborhood and in your community. That safety is something that we will work incredibly hard to protect,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said outside the courthouse. “When an individual comes into our community and decides to shoot it up, that individual will be arrested and held fully accountable for her actions.”

A spokeswoman for the L.A. County public defender’s office, which is representing Ortiz, declined to comment.

Los Angeles police said Ortiz fired the shots from a parked car outside Rihanna’s home in L.A.’s Beverly Crest neighborhood early Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured, but bullets struck the singer’s home, an Airstream parked on the property and a neighbor’s house, according to a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the public.

Hochman said the singer was home at the time alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children. Rihanna’s mother, two staff members and two people living at the neighboring residence that was hit were also listed as victims in the complaint, according to Hochman.

Hochman said Rihanna and Rocky were in the Airstream at the time of the shooting.

A law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the two artists “easily could have been hit.”

Representatives for Rihanna and Rocky did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces life in a California state prison.

During his weekly crime briefing Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said a witness saw the suspect driving up and down the street outside Rihanna’s home in a white Tesla in the moments before the shooting. Officers later broadcast the vehicle’s description and a license plate reader captured the vehicle passing through Benedict Canyon, he said.

An LAPD helicopter began to track the vehicle, which was eventually pulled over in Sherman Oaks near Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards, according to McDonnell. Ortiz was arrested without incident and did not speak with detectives. Police said they found an “AR-15-style” rifle, ammunition and a blond wig in her car. Additional ammunition, including a 30-round magazine, was found in the vehicle’s trunk, the LAPD said.

Ortiz is a licensed speech therapist with multiple prior arrests who had attacked Rihanna on social media in recent weeks. It was not clear who her attorney was, and attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful as she has remained in LAPD custody since Sunday.

On Feb. 17, Ortiz posted a meme to Facebook falsely alleging Rihanna had AIDS. In another post six days later, she tagged Rihanna in a post demanding the singer “say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

Records show Ortiz has prior arrests in Florida on charges of careless driving, domestic violence and battery. It was not clear if she was convicted of any crimes.

Hochman said a motive remains under investigation by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. He did not comment on the social media posts and said detectives were still working to determine if Ortiz and the singer had ever crossed paths.

L.A. County prosecutors will now find themselves on the same side of a courtroom as Rihanna and Rocky, a little over a year after the district attorney’s office tried to put the rapper in prison. Rocky — whose legal name is Rakim Mayers — faced 20 years in prison as prosecutors took him to trial on assault charges for allegedly shooting a former friend in Hollywood in 2021.

Rocky denied all wrongdoing and jumped into a courtroom gallery to hug Rihanna when he was acquitted in February 2025.