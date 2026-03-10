Forbes reveals world’s richest people of 2026. See who made the list.

By Kate Perez USA TODAY

South African-born businessman and tech mogul Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world, according to Forbes’ latest listing of the world’s wealthiest.

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires March 10, which totaled a record ​3,428 people, an increase of 400 compared with last year. This year’s billionaire class is worth a combined record $20.1 trillion, $4 trillion more than last year’s total ⁠income.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tops the list again this year, increasing his wealth from 2025 ‌by an estimated $497 billion, roughly doubling his fortune ​and bringing it to a record $839 billion. The 54-year-old is more than three times richer than Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who Forbes lists as the second and third wealthiest people in the world, respectively.

Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the richest people in the world was based on stock prices and exchange rates, as of March ⁠1, according to the magazine.

Here’s a look at the top 50:

Rank Name Net Worth Age Country Source 1 Elon Musk $839 billion 54 United States Tesla, SpaceX 2 Larry Page $257 billion 52 United States Google 3 Sergey Brin $237 billion 52 United States Google 4 Jeff Bezos $224 ‌billion 62 United States Amazon 5 Mark Zuckerberg $222 billion 41 United States Facebook 6 Larry ‌Ellison $190 billion 81 United States Oracle 7 Bernard Arnault & family $171 billion 77 France LVMH 8 Jensen Huang $154 billion 63 United States Semiconductors 9 Warren Buffett $149 billion 95 United States Berkshire Hathaway 10 Amancio Ortega $148 billion 89 Spain Zara 11 Rob Walton & family $146 billion 81 United States Walmart 12 Jim Walton & family $143 billion 77 United States Walmart 13 Michael Dell $141 billion 61 United ⁠States Dell Technologies 14 Alice Walton $134 B 76 United States Walmart 15 Steve Ballmer $126 B 69 United States Microsoft 16 Carlos Slim Helu & family $125 ​billion 86 Mexico Telecom 17 Changpeng Zhao $110 billion 49 Canada Cryptocurrency exchange 18 Michael ⁠Bloomberg $109 billion 84 United ​States Bloomberg LP 19 Bill Gates $108 billion 70 United States Microsoft 20 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family $100 billion 72 France L’Oréal 21 Mukesh Ambani $99.7 billion 68 India Diversified 22 Giancarlo Devasini $89.3 billion 61 Italy Cryptocurrency 23 Thomas Peterffy $82.9 billion 81 United States Discount brokerage 24 Julia Koch & family $81.2 billion 63 United States Koch, Inc. 25 Charles Koch & family $73.8 billion 90 United States Koch, Inc. 26 Zhang Yiming $69.3 billion 41 China TikTok 27 Zhong Shanshan $68.1 billion 71 China Beverages, pharmaceuticals 28 Jeff Yass $67.4 ⁠billion 67 United States Trading, investments 29 Dieter Schwarz $67.2 billion 86 Germany Retail 30 Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family $67.1 billion 72 Mexico Mining 31 Gautam Adani $63.8 billion 63 India Infrastructure, commodities 32 Tadashi Yanai & family $61.8 billion 77 Japan Fashion retail 33 Ma Huateng $53.8 billion 54 China Online games 34 Robin Zeng $53.2 billion 57 Hong Kong Batteries 35 Iris Fontbona & family $52.6 billion 83 Chile Mining 36 Masayoshi Son $51.5 billion 68 Japan Telecom, ⁠Investments 37 Ken Griffin $49.8 billion 57 United States Hedge funds 38 Jacqueline Mars $49.1 billion 86 United States Candy, pet food 38 John Mars $49.1 billion 90 United States Candy, pet food 40 Lukas Walton $48.9 billion 39 United States Walmart 41 Giovanni Ferrero $48.8 billion 61 Italy Nutella, chocolates 42 Li Ka-shing $47 billion 97 Hong Kong Diversified 43 Mark Mateschitz $45.8 billion 33 Austria Red Bull 44 Gianluigi Aponte $44.5 billion 85 Switzerland Shipping 44 Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $44.5 billion 80 Switzerland Shipping 46 Andrea Pignataro $42.6 billion 55 Italy Financial ⁠software 47 Klaus-Michael Kuehne $41.9 billion 88 Germany Shipping 48 Thomas Frist, Jr. & family $41.1 ‌billion 87 United States Hospitals 49 Alain Wertheimer $39.4 billion 77 France Chanel 49 Gerard Wertheimer $39.4 billion 75 France Chanel

To see the full ​list, go ‌to https://www.forbes.com/billionaires/.