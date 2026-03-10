The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
39°F
Current Conditions
Light rain
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Forbes reveals world’s richest people of 2026. See who made the list.

Elon Musk attends the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025.  (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
By Kate Perez USA TODAY

South African-born businessman and tech mogul Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world, according to Forbes’ latest listing of the world’s wealthiest.

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires March 10, which totaled a record ​3,428 people, an increase of 400 compared with last year. This year’s billionaire class is worth a combined record $20.1 trillion, $4 trillion more than last year’s total ⁠income.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tops the list again this year, increasing his wealth from 2025 ‌by an estimated $497 billion, roughly doubling his fortune ​and bringing it to a record $839 billion. The 54-year-old is more than three times richer than Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who Forbes lists as the second and third wealthiest people in the world, respectively.

Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the richest people in the world was based on stock prices and exchange rates, as of March ⁠1, according to the magazine.

Here’s a look at the top 50:

RankNameNet WorthAgeCountrySource
1Elon Musk$839 billion54United StatesTesla, SpaceX
2Larry Page$257 billion52United StatesGoogle
3Sergey Brin$237 billion52United StatesGoogle
4Jeff Bezos$224 ‌billion62United StatesAmazon
5Mark Zuckerberg$222 billion41United StatesFacebook
6Larry ‌Ellison$190 billion81United StatesOracle
7Bernard Arnault & family$171 billion77FranceLVMH
8Jensen Huang$154 billion63United StatesSemiconductors
9Warren Buffett$149 billion95United StatesBerkshire Hathaway
10Amancio Ortega$148 billion89SpainZara
11Rob Walton & family$146 billion81United StatesWalmart
12Jim Walton & family$143 billion77United StatesWalmart
13Michael Dell$141 billion61United ⁠StatesDell Technologies
14Alice Walton$134 B76United StatesWalmart
15Steve Ballmer$126 B69United StatesMicrosoft
16Carlos Slim Helu & family$125 ​billion86MexicoTelecom
17Changpeng Zhao$110 billion49CanadaCryptocurrency exchange
18Michael ⁠Bloomberg$109 billion84United ​StatesBloomberg LP
19Bill Gates$108 billion70United StatesMicrosoft
20Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family$100 billion72FranceL’Oréal
21Mukesh Ambani$99.7 billion68IndiaDiversified
22Giancarlo Devasini$89.3 billion61ItalyCryptocurrency
23Thomas Peterffy$82.9 billion81United StatesDiscount brokerage
24Julia Koch & family$81.2 billion63United StatesKoch, Inc.
25Charles Koch & family$73.8 billion90United StatesKoch, Inc.
26Zhang Yiming$69.3 billion41ChinaTikTok
27Zhong Shanshan$68.1 billion71ChinaBeverages, pharmaceuticals
28Jeff Yass$67.4 ⁠billion67United StatesTrading, investments
29Dieter Schwarz$67.2 billion86GermanyRetail
30Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family$67.1 billion72MexicoMining
31Gautam Adani$63.8 billion63IndiaInfrastructure, commodities
32Tadashi Yanai & family$61.8 billion77JapanFashion retail
33Ma Huateng$53.8 billion54ChinaOnline games
34Robin Zeng$53.2 billion57Hong KongBatteries
35Iris Fontbona & family$52.6 billion83ChileMining
36Masayoshi Son$51.5 billion68JapanTelecom, ⁠Investments
37Ken Griffin$49.8 billion57United StatesHedge funds
38Jacqueline Mars$49.1 billion86United StatesCandy, pet food
38John Mars$49.1 billion90United StatesCandy, pet food
40Lukas Walton$48.9 billion39United StatesWalmart
41Giovanni Ferrero$48.8 billion61ItalyNutella, chocolates
42Li Ka-shing$47 billion97Hong KongDiversified
43Mark Mateschitz$45.8 billion33AustriaRed Bull
44Gianluigi Aponte$44.5 billion85SwitzerlandShipping
44Rafaela Aponte-Diamant$44.5 billion80SwitzerlandShipping
46Andrea Pignataro$42.6 billion55ItalyFinancial ⁠software
47Klaus-Michael Kuehne$41.9 billion88GermanyShipping
48Thomas Frist, Jr. & family$41.1 ‌billion87United StatesHospitals
49Alain Wertheimer$39.4 billion77FranceChanel
49Gerard Wertheimer$39.4 billion75FranceChanel

To see the full ​list, go ‌to https://www.forbes.com/billionaires/.