Forbes reveals world’s richest people of 2026. See who made the list.
South African-born businessman and tech mogul Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world, according to Forbes’ latest listing of the world’s wealthiest.
Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires March 10, which totaled a record 3,428 people, an increase of 400 compared with last year. This year’s billionaire class is worth a combined record $20.1 trillion, $4 trillion more than last year’s total income.
Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tops the list again this year, increasing his wealth from 2025 by an estimated $497 billion, roughly doubling his fortune and bringing it to a record $839 billion. The 54-year-old is more than three times richer than Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who Forbes lists as the second and third wealthiest people in the world, respectively.
Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the richest people in the world was based on stock prices and exchange rates, as of March 1, according to the magazine.
Here’s a look at the top 50:
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Country
|Source
|1
|Elon Musk
|$839 billion
|54
|United States
|Tesla, SpaceX
|2
|Larry Page
|$257 billion
|52
|United States
|3
|Sergey Brin
|$237 billion
|52
|United States
|4
|Jeff Bezos
|$224 billion
|62
|United States
|Amazon
|5
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$222 billion
|41
|United States
|6
|Larry Ellison
|$190 billion
|81
|United States
|Oracle
|7
|Bernard Arnault & family
|$171 billion
|77
|France
|LVMH
|8
|Jensen Huang
|$154 billion
|63
|United States
|Semiconductors
|9
|Warren Buffett
|$149 billion
|95
|United States
|Berkshire Hathaway
|10
|Amancio Ortega
|$148 billion
|89
|Spain
|Zara
|11
|Rob Walton & family
|$146 billion
|81
|United States
|Walmart
|12
|Jim Walton & family
|$143 billion
|77
|United States
|Walmart
|13
|Michael Dell
|$141 billion
|61
|United States
|Dell Technologies
|14
|Alice Walton
|$134 B
|76
|United States
|Walmart
|15
|Steve Ballmer
|$126 B
|69
|United States
|Microsoft
|16
|Carlos Slim Helu & family
|$125 billion
|86
|Mexico
|Telecom
|17
|Changpeng Zhao
|$110 billion
|49
|Canada
|Cryptocurrency exchange
|18
|Michael Bloomberg
|$109 billion
|84
|United States
|Bloomberg LP
|19
|Bill Gates
|$108 billion
|70
|United States
|Microsoft
|20
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family
|$100 billion
|72
|France
|L’Oréal
|21
|Mukesh Ambani
|$99.7 billion
|68
|India
|Diversified
|22
|Giancarlo Devasini
|$89.3 billion
|61
|Italy
|Cryptocurrency
|23
|Thomas Peterffy
|$82.9 billion
|81
|United States
|Discount brokerage
|24
|Julia Koch & family
|$81.2 billion
|63
|United States
|Koch, Inc.
|25
|Charles Koch & family
|$73.8 billion
|90
|United States
|Koch, Inc.
|26
|Zhang Yiming
|$69.3 billion
|41
|China
|TikTok
|27
|Zhong Shanshan
|$68.1 billion
|71
|China
|Beverages, pharmaceuticals
|28
|Jeff Yass
|$67.4 billion
|67
|United States
|Trading, investments
|29
|Dieter Schwarz
|$67.2 billion
|86
|Germany
|Retail
|30
|Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family
|$67.1 billion
|72
|Mexico
|Mining
|31
|Gautam Adani
|$63.8 billion
|63
|India
|Infrastructure, commodities
|32
|Tadashi Yanai & family
|$61.8 billion
|77
|Japan
|Fashion retail
|33
|Ma Huateng
|$53.8 billion
|54
|China
|Online games
|34
|Robin Zeng
|$53.2 billion
|57
|Hong Kong
|Batteries
|35
|Iris Fontbona & family
|$52.6 billion
|83
|Chile
|Mining
|36
|Masayoshi Son
|$51.5 billion
|68
|Japan
|Telecom, Investments
|37
|Ken Griffin
|$49.8 billion
|57
|United States
|Hedge funds
|38
|Jacqueline Mars
|$49.1 billion
|86
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|38
|John Mars
|$49.1 billion
|90
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|40
|Lukas Walton
|$48.9 billion
|39
|United States
|Walmart
|41
|Giovanni Ferrero
|$48.8 billion
|61
|Italy
|Nutella, chocolates
|42
|Li Ka-shing
|$47 billion
|97
|Hong Kong
|Diversified
|43
|Mark Mateschitz
|$45.8 billion
|33
|Austria
|Red Bull
|44
|Gianluigi Aponte
|$44.5 billion
|85
|Switzerland
|Shipping
|44
|Rafaela Aponte-Diamant
|$44.5 billion
|80
|Switzerland
|Shipping
|46
|Andrea Pignataro
|$42.6 billion
|55
|Italy
|Financial software
|47
|Klaus-Michael Kuehne
|$41.9 billion
|88
|Germany
|Shipping
|48
|Thomas Frist, Jr. & family
|$41.1 billion
|87
|United States
|Hospitals
|49
|Alain Wertheimer
|$39.4 billion
|77
|France
|Chanel
|49
|Gerard Wertheimer
|$39.4 billion
|75
|France
|Chanel
