Idaho women surge past Sacramento State into Big Sky Tournament championship

Idaho forward Debora Dos Santos (9) drives towards the basket against the defense of Sacramento State forward Elizabeth Abiara (5) during the Big Sky Basketball tournament semifinals matchup at the ICCU Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Steve Conner/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Jason Chatraw The Spokesman-Review

BOISE – It’s been a decade since Idaho last appeared in the NCAA women’s tournament. Today the Vandals are just one win away from returning after dispatching fifth-seeded Sacramento State 59-51 Tuesday afternoon in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho (28-5) matched a 41-year-old school record for wins in a season but will need a victory over Montana State in the championship game Wednesday to earn an automatic bid.

Despite the record-tying win, Idaho coach Arthur Moriera insists it’s not as meaningful as a 29th win would be.

“It’s a cool milestone,” Moreira said, “but our goal has always been to make it to the tournament. If we can win 20 games in a season and win the championship, I’ll take that over a 30-win season. If you can do both, that’s even better.”

Clinging to a 47-46 lead early in the fourth quarter, Idaho held a scrappy Sacramento State team without a field goal over the first 8:30 while building a 10-point lead. The Vandals converted 10-of-12 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

“I tell our team when it comes to the fourth quarter, it’s winning time,” Moreira said, “and we did a pretty good job with that today.”

Debora Dos Santos dominated in the paint for Idaho, recording a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while matching up with Sacramento State star Fatoumata Jaiteh.

“When I go up against a strong player like Jaiteh, I always try to go with my strengths and use whatever tool I can,” Dos Santos said. “It was tough today, but I’m happy about the result.”

Vandals guard Kyra Gardner finished with 13 points and hit all four of her free throws in the final period.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Idaho went to work in the paint. The Vandals cobbled together a 24-12 advantage with six minutes remaining in the first half behind buckets in the paint from Gardner and Dos Santos.

Then Sacramento State (15-18) roared back to take a 25-24 lead with a 13-0 run over the next three minutes, keyed by three 3-pointers, including two from Fatoumata Jaiteh.

But Idaho regained its composure, turning again to Dos Santos, who scored four of the half’s final six points to give the Vandals a 30-25 lead.

The Hornets scratched their way back into the game in the third quarter, retaking the lead 37-36 at the 4:51 mark when Jaety Mandaquit drilled a 3-pointer.

The two teams traded leads three more times before Idaho took the lead for good at 42-41 with 2:21 left in the quarter when Hope Hassmann scored on a floater in the paint.

“We were missing layups,” Sacramento State coach Aaron Kallhoff said of his team’s fourth-quarter drought. “We had good opportunities in that fourth quarter, but we just missed our shots.”

Natalie Picton and Jaiteh led Sacramento State with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite Idaho’s success this season, Montana State handed the Vandals their biggest defeat of the season in January, a 99-66 thrashing in Bozeman. Idaho avenged the loss at home in February but needed overtime in a 73-30 victory.

“They’re a really hard team to play if you’ve never played them before,” Moreira said. “We can try to simulate them in practice with their pressure and how active they are in the gaps, their athleticism … but you just can’t.

“But I feel like we’re way better prepared now, but they’re really good.”