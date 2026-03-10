International Gonzaga players feel support from family around the globe: ‘This is their win too’ | Notebook

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – Minutes after Gonzaga had secured a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Ines Bettencourt sprinted to Gonzaga’s locker room at the Orleans Arena to retrieve her cell phone.

Her family back in Portugal had watched the Zags’ 76-66 win over Oregon State in the West Coast Conference championship game. It was time to soak in the love through FaceTime.

Then she paused and told her family she would call them back because she needed to talk with a reporter.

“This is their win too,” Bettencourt said.

Many of her family had flown to Spokane to celebrate Senior Night with Bettencourt. But they had to return home.

Moments later, Bettencourt was pulled away from the interview for more team photos.

Bettencourt and her teammates talked about the thing that’s been their Achilles heel all season – turnovers. And she was proud of how they responded, especially during the pressure-packed final five minutes.

“That’s been our whole issue the whole year,” Bettencourt said. “Oregon State has really good defenders. They have the Defensive Player of the Year. So we just had to stay composed, use our ball fakes.”

Redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker hadn’t had a chance to check on her family back in New Zealand after the lengthy on-court celebration that culminated with the postgame media availability. Her mom was watching the game at work. The game tipped off at 9 a.m. Wednesday – yes, a day ahead – in New Zealand.

“So Mum was at work and had it on the big screen and she was wearing her Zag gear and had all her work colleagues tuned in and now they’re big, big basketball fans and big Gonzaga fans,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker’s mother had much to be proud of. The 6-foot-3 forward was named the WCC Tournament most outstanding player, leading the way with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga sophomore Allie Turner was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Joining her on the team were Oregon State’s Jenna Villa, who transferred from Washington State last spring, and Tiara Bolden along with Jess Lawson of Loyola Marymount.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) cheers as time runs down and GU defeats the Oregon State Beavers during the second half of the WCC Tournament women’s championship basketball game on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won the game 65-56. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Zags thankful for their senior

Bettencourt, Gonzaga’s lone playing senior, played one of her best games of the season .

She had 12 points, three steals and three rebounds – and a season low zero turnovers.

“She always contributes in so many ways,” said Turner, who lives with Bettencourt and Whittaker. “She was really dialed in and it wasn’t even her scoring today. It was her leadership. Every time she was reminding us this is what we came here for, stay focused and take care of the ball. The scoring came with it which is really nice.”

Big on the boards, again

True freshman Jaiden Haile has been a force off the bench this season. She had seven points and five rebounds including two offensive boards. She played an extended 28 minutes because of foul trouble.

Gonzaga had just taken the lead for good when Haile rebounded a missed jumper from Whittaker, fought through a foul, made the shot and ensuing free throw to give Gonzaga a 65-61 lead with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to go.

Moments later she had her second offensive rebound, leading to a basket from Whittaker.

Gonzaga was outrebounded 41-33, just the second time it has happened this season. But the Zags made up for the deficit by taking advantage of 11 offensive rebounds, leading to a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Bracketology

After the Zags’ semifinal win Monday, ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme penciled Gonzaga as a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Creme projects Gonzaga taking on 5-seed North Carolina in a first-round game at the University of Minnesota.

It would be a familiar place to play. Gonzaga’s run in the WBIT last year ended in an 82-77 overtime loss at Minnesota.

Creme has Minnesota, a No. 4 seed, taking on 13-seed UC Irvine in the other game in Minneapolis.