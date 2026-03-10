Nancy Guthrie neighbor saw suspicious man near her home

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie’s saw a suspicious man near the missing woman’s southern Arizona home during a time frame that’s of interest to investigators.

The stranger was spotted around Jan. 11, according to NewsNation. The FBI has been asking neighbors for doorbell camera footage from that day.

“I’m getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn’t make out his face,” the neighbor said. “He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you’d walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit.”

The witness is described as a neighbor who lives around the corner from Guthrie in Tucson and would go on walks with the 84-year-old mother of NBC News host Savannah Guthrie.

“He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise,” the neighbor said.

Guthrie was reported missing after failing to attend a Sunday church service. There’ve been few breaks in the case other than video retrieved from a damaged doorbell camera outside her home showing a man wearing a mask and gloves and fidgeting with the device.

Images showing that figure armed with a gun appear to have been recorded in the early morning hours of Guthrie’s disappearance. Another photo shows what appears to be that same individual without a firearm. It’s not clear when that image was recorded.

The search for Guthrie is ongoing. Savannah recorded a Feb. 24 video conceding “She may already be gone,” but the family is hoping for a miracle.