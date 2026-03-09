Jim Harrington The Mercury News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Music Mania music festival, corresponding to the Sweet 16 NCAA Men’s Basketball games being played at SAP Center in San Jose, was listed as being canceled on its ticketing website as of Monday.

Yet, a spokesman for the San Jose Mayor’s Office now says that the event — headlined by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal — is still on, just in a different format than originally planned.

“Music Mania has not been canceled — the festival is being reimagined and rescheduled as a free one-day show so anyone, regardless of income, can be apart of the event,” the San Jose Mayor’s Office spokesman said by email. “Visitors and residents alike can still expect to see major artists, like Shaq and Whethan, with updated timing and location details to be announced soon.”

The concert series was originally set to take place March 27-29 at the SoFa Lot at 350 S. First St., San Jose. The reimagined/rescheduled event will happen on March 27, which fails in between the two days of NCAA college men’s basketball games being held at SAP Center on March 26 and 28.

The location for the new Music Mania has not yet been announced.

O’Neal was set to headline the original March 27, performing a dance music set under his music stage name DJ Diesel.

Pop star Bebe Rexha and country music crooner Dustin Lynch were the other two headliners listed on the original lineup. Rexha was atop the bill for March 28 and Lynch was the headliner for March 29. Yet, it’s not known at this point whether either of those acts will make the lineup for the new one-day Music Mania event.

it will be to be the second Bay Area show of the year for Shaq, who also hosted a big Super Bowl party in San Francisco in early February.

Also, Shaq was on the bill at the 2023 Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco — and went on to deliver what may well have been the single worst performance in the long and storied history of that great music festival.