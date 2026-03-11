Community Cookbook: Food and fun for St. Paddy’s Day

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

It’s that time of year again to paint the town green and raise a pint or two o’ Guinness to the good Saint Patrick and the Emerald Isle. There’s a little Irish in all of us when St. Patrick’s Day arrives, and there are plenty of opportunities throughout the Inland Northwest to participate in the celebration.

Some of the bigger happenings include Spokane’s 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, hosted by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. The parade and related activities also promote support for community organizations through donations, an effort that benefits us all.

Coeur d’Alene’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade marches on the same day. Clarkston will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day 5K and 10K run on Saturday, also, for the joggers. It’s open to kids and adults. For the rest of us, area casinos, restaurants and pubs will be offering activities and products, especially for the Irish-themed holiday. Many smaller communities will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day activities, as well. They may be smaller in scale, but not necessarily in spirit.

So, why not take a little time to explore and enjoy the holiday activities happening in your area?

Today’s trio of recipes comprises what may be my ideal St. Patrick’s Day dinner: Hearty corned beef and cabbage sandwiches sporting a warm, caramelized cabbage-onion topping, accompanied by a gallon of Irish potato soup, and a delicious pie that’s greener than green. Include some crackers for the soup, and it’s enough to make a leprechaun giddy.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Sandwiches

These hearty sandwiches are delicious and filling. The warm cabbage and onion mix provides a perfect caramelized topping for corned beef. The Good St. Paddy himself would be pleased!

2 teaspoons cooking oil

1 teaspoon butter or margarine

¾ cup onion, sliced into ¼- by 1-inch pieces

3 cups green cabbage, sliced into ¼- by 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

4 rolls, split, or 8 slices sandwich bread

Mayonnaise

16-24 ounces thinly sliced cooked corned beef

Dijon mustard

Cream-style horseradish (optional)

Heat the cooking oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for four minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the next 7 ingredients (through black pepper), reduce the heat to low, and cover with a lid. Cook until the cabbage is tender but still slightly firm, about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, and adding the vinegar for the last minute of cooking (let any water that collects on the lid during cooking drip back into the skillet when stirring). If the cabbage dries out while cooking, add a little water to the pan. Remove from the heat.

Lightly toasting the insides of the rolls or bread slices is recommended. Spread a layer of mayonnaise on the inside top and bottom halves of the rolls or slices. Place several layers of corned beef on the bottom halves. Spread the desired amount of mustard on the corned beef and a little horseradish, if preferred. Top with additional corned beef to bring the meat to a ½- to ¾-inch thickness. Top each with about ½ cup of the cabbage-onion mix, then the top halves of the rolls or bread (the cabbage-onion mix can be served on the side).

Notes: Hoagie, stadium or kaiser rolls, as well as deli rye sandwich bread, are tasty choices. Coarsely shredded coleslaw mix is a convenient substitute for cabbage. Other sliced meats, such as pastrami, chicken, turkey, beef and ham, can also be used.

Yield: 4 sandwiches

O’Dick’s Irish Potato Soup

My measure of an excellent large-batch soup is that I can eat quarts of it, meal after meal, and when it’s finally gone, wish that I had more. I often design my soup recipes to make large quantities, which may not always be practical for everyone. Here’s a version of my Irish potato soup recipe that cuts the quantity in half.

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 cup chopped onion

½ pound rope sausage or ham, cut into ⅜-inch cubes

4 pounds russet potatoes (about 8 medium), peeled or unpeeled, cut into ½- to ¾-inch cubes

6½ cups water, divided

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 large dried bay leaf

⅓ cup flour

½ teaspoon liquid smoke

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach or 1 (8-ounce) package fresh spinach leaves, stems removed

1-2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

Heat the cooking oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add the meat and continue to cook until the meat is slightly browned on several sides, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.

Combine the next 5 ingredients (through bay leaf), using 6 cups of water in a medium stockpot. Cover with a lid and bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer.

While the potatoes are simmering, combine the flour with ½ cup of water in a small bowl or measuring cup. After five minutes of simmering, stir the flour-water mixture and add it to the potatoes; stir well. Cover and return to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for six minutes, stirring several times. Coarsely mash the potatoes with a potato masher. Stir in the next 5 ingredients (through spinach). The spinach will take several minutes to thaw and cook. Add the onion and meat; mix well. Add the butter or margarine and stir when melted.

Remove from the heat and stir in the evaporated milk. Let rest, covered, for 10 minutes. Taste and add salt, if needed.

Notes: For a vegetarian dish, omit the meat and substitute vegetable bouillon powder for chicken.

Yield: About 4 quarts

Pistachio Pie-zilla

(Originally published March 2025)

Mom once called this the famous green pie. Who knows how famous it is, but it sure is green! This monster pie requires a 9½- or 10-inch deep pie crust. The filling can also accommodate several smaller pie crusts (store-bought crusts are convenient). Preparation of a homemade crust can be almost painless by using a pie crust mix. I especially like the Krusteaz brand.

3 packages (4-serving size) instant pistachio-flavored pudding and pie filling

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

2½ cups milk

6 ounces (about 2⅓ cups) whipped topping

1 baked 9½- to 10-inch deep dish pie shell

2-3 tablespoons pistachio halves for garnish

Thoroughly combine the pudding and pie filling powder and xanthan gum in a medium bowl. Add the milk. Vigorously mix for one minute with a stiff wire whisk, constantly scraping the side and bottom of the bowl (the filling will set very quickly due to the gum). Add the whipped topping and mix thoroughly with a large spoon until the topping is fully incorporated, constantly scraping the side and bottom of the bowl. Plop or roll (seriously, the filling will be too stiff to spoon or pour) the filling into the pie shell and spread evenly with the backside of a spoon. Top with the pistachio halves. Cover and refrigerate for 2-3 hours before serving.

Notes: In a hurry? Toss the pie into the freezer for an hour. Add green food coloring to the milk before mixing the filling for a more vivid color. Need an even more awesome St. Patrick’s Day pie? Make a homemade crust green by adding food coloring (liquid to liquid or gel to dough). Chocolate, lemon, pumpkin spice, and butterscotch flavors can substitute for pistachio. Just omit the pistachio halves. Find xanthan gum in the baking section of most grocery stores. Though pricey, it can be used in other specialized thickening applications. A little will last nearly forever.

Yield: 8 servings

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com