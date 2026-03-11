Do quiet Seahawks still have big move in store? | Analysis

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

And on the second day of the NFL’s free agent negotiating period the Seahawks did, well, nothing.

Officially, anyway, as the day came and went without Seattle adding an external free agent or agreeing to re-sign one of their own.

The lone move impacting Seattle was the Eagles agreeing to sign cornerback Riq Woolen to a one-year deal said to be worth up to $15 million.

Behind the scenes, though, undoubtedly much was going on as the Seahawks planned for the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday when a whole host of other players will become free to sign — specifically, restricted free agents who are not tendered and then become unrestricted free agents Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Trades and all other signings that have been agreed to over the last two days also can become official at that time.

While trades becoming official is usually something that goes off without a hitch and barley noticed, the news out of Baltimore Tuesday night that the Ravens were backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade showed again that you just never know.

What happens now with Crosby — will the Raiders put him right back on the trade market? — figures to dominate the NFL news cycle on Wednesday.

Seattle certainly has cap flexibility to do something, listed as having almost $43 million by OvertheCap.com as of Tuesday night.

The cost to get Crosby may now be a lot less than two first-round picks with many teams having made other moves the past two days that would change how much they either can — or would want to — give up.

“A few teams who were previously interested already committed their money elsewhere so they can’t jump in now,’’ NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports wrote on the social-media platform X Tuesday night.

Whether making a run at Crosby is something the Seahawks want to do is another matter, though maybe a reduced price could make it more enticing.

The Seahawks stated goal this offseason was to try to keep as much of their roster together as possible and run it back to try to get to another Super Bowl in 2026.

Woolen became the fourth Seahawk to depart, joining three who agreed to sign elsewhere on Monday — running back Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), rush end Boye Mafe (Bengals) and safety Coby Bryant (Bears).

Of those four, only Woolen appears a player the Seahawks could have kept without a lot of trouble but didn’t, considering that Woolen received only a one-year contract that was widely viewed as the trademark “prove-it’’ deal.

The other three all agreed to contracts at the high end, if not above, what each was projected to receive.

It had seemed likely for months, however, that the Seahawks would move on from Woolen, an uber-talented, but just as uber-erratic, player prone to moments of greatness and frustration in the same few minutes.

The rise of Josh Jobe and the ability to sign him to a deal at roughly half the average per year Woolen received made it that much easier to move on.

But those are the only four players Seattle has to lose at this point if it wants.

Seattle’s other three unrestricted free agents are all players who can be easily retained — receiver Dareke Young, linebacker Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Josh Jones.

The Seahawks will certainly do something to add to the team at some point.

As of Wednesday they were one of just three teams that had yet to add an external free agent.

The others were Jacksonville — which has little cap space at barely $4 million — and Denver, which has about $18 million. The Eagles had been another until adding Woolen.

Not that Seattle hasn’t done anything.

The Seahawks have spent roughly $86 million on retaining their own free agents this offseason, much of it on receiver Rashid Shaheed, who agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $51 million on Monday.

That ranked as the 15th-most in the league, according to OvertheCap.com.

It’s also worth remembering that Seattle took care of two big pieces of future business when they re-signed right tackle Abraham Lucas to a three-year extension in September and then left tackle Charles Cross to a four-year extension in January.

Those signings meant Seattle’s offensive line can return intact in 2026.

In fact, with the return of Shaheed, the Seahawks can return every starter or significant player off the offense other than Walker.

And while Mafe, Woolen and Bryant were all key players, all are at positions where the Seahawks can find replacements.

The draft is said to be particularly deep at edge rusher and cornerback, and the Seahawks also now know what they have in Ty Okada as a replacement for Bryant.

Seattle will also likely use some of that money at some point to sign a running back — Tuesday began with the report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network that the Seahawks were among the teams monitoring Tampa Bay free agent running back Rachaad White.

Maybe that’s Seattle’s plan — to use the draft and low-cost free agents to fill out the roster and save much of their money for the big moves down the road.

If Seattle is going to make a splash this week, though, the answer could come soon.