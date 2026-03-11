Joe Rogan denounces Trump over Iran war: ‘This one’s nuts’

Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan is denouncing the Iran war as “nuts,” saying some supporters of President Donald Trump feel “betrayed” because he ran on a promise of avoiding unnecessary Middle East wars.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said on his popular show. “This is why a lot of people feel betrayed. He ran on ‘no more wars.’ End these stupid, senseless wars.

“We can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” he added.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024 said he didn’t agree with the military action against Venezuela to seize President Nicolas Maduro. But he said the Iran war, which appears to be dragging on without any clear objective, makes even less sense.

“This one’s nuts,” he said.

He bristled when a guest suggested that Trump opposes “endless wars,” not potentially quickie conflicts like the Iran war.

“They’re all endless,” Rogan retorted.

Rogan, who has the ear of millions of mostly young male listeners, is one of a handful of conservative figures to break with Trump over the war even as most Republican lawmakers keep quiet or support the conflict.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has mocked Trump for demanding “unconditional surrender” of Iran, predicting the Islamic Republic wouldn’t cave unless the U.S. uses nuclear weapons.

“Let’s not lie to ourselves, we’re heading toward that,” Carlson said over the weekend.

Megyn Kelly called out pro-war Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as a “homicidal maniac” and pointed to his remarks suggesting that Israel was pulling the strings behind the decision to start the war.

“We are 100% doing this because of Israel,” Kelly said on her show Monday.

Trump pushed back against Kelly and Carlson, saying their comments don’t represent the views of his MAGA base.

Overall, American public opinion is leaning against Trump, with a narrow majority opposing the U.S. attack on Iran.

