Misty Copeland, ballerina who promoted ‘Marty Supreme,’ reacts to Timothée Chalamet comments

Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Misty Copeland, the trailblazing ballet star formerly of the American Ballet Theatre, has joined the chorus of fine arts personalities rebuking Timothée Chalamet for his dismissive comments about ballet and opera.

During a panel this week for skincare brand Aveeno, artist-activist-author Copeland, 43, weighed in on the Oscar nominee’s scandalous aside, which sparked backlash from dancers, opera singers and others last week. In a February conversation with Matthew McConaughey for CNN and Variety, Chalamet praised the people keeping the theater-going experience alive amid the popularity of streaming before giving his temperature check on the fine arts world. “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive,’” the 30-year-old-star said. “Even though it’s like no one cares about this anymore.”

In response to Chalamet’s now-viral line, Copeland — the first Black woman to become a principal dancer at ABT — said the centuries-old art forms have informed the actor’s career. She also recalled being asked to help market the Oscar-nominee’s “Marty Supreme.” “I have to say that it’s very interesting that [Chalamet] invited me to be a part of promoting ‘Marty Supreme,’” Copeland said, “with respect to my art form.”

Though the dancer did not explicitly detail her part in the “Marty Supreme” campaign during the panel, Copeland in November did a joint Instagram post with the film’s official account. The post saw Copeland posing in the viral “Marty Supreme” jacket and included a photo of a young Copeland en pointe at a ballet barre with the film’s slogan, “Dream Big,” scrawled overhead in bold orange text.

Copeland did not linger too long on the movie promo, but instead gave insight that acknowledged the importance of ballet and opera even though they are “not ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are.’”

“That doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture. I think it’s often mistaken when something is more popular that it’s more meaningful or impactful,” she said.

Copeland, who took her final bow at ABT after 25 years in the fall, said that “there’s a reason” ballet and opera have managed to last for centuries and said artists have a responsibility to make their art form more accessible and help people understand its relevance in “our culture.” Chalamet, born and raised in New York amid its rich fine arts scene, was also around ballet growing up: Both his mother and his sister, “Sex Lives of College Girls” star Pauline Chalamet, trained at the prestigious School of American Ballet, a pipeline to the renowned New York City Ballet.

Copeland said Chalamet “wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium.”

She added: “We shouldn’t be comparing them.”

Though Chalamet’s comments had ballet dancers’ tutus in a twist, numerous dance companies and opera houses saw the scandal as an opportunity. Los Angeles’ own Music Center, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera and numerous other performance houses promoted discounted tickets to upcoming shows with promo codes referencing the actor.

“Inspired by our friends in the Pacific Northwest, we’re giving you 20% off tickets to see incredible #ballet here in #LosAngeles this summer,” the Music Center announced on Tuesday. “Use code CHALAMET at checkout to save on select seats to @nycballet and the Superstars of Paris starring @humarchand here at #MusicCenterLA this June and July.”

This weekend, Copeland is set to put her talents toward celebrating a different Oscars contender: “Sinners.” She will take the Oscars stage on Sunday alongside star Miles Caton and musician Raphael Saadiq for their performance of the film’s blues track “I Lied to You.” Buddy Guy, Shaboozey, Alabama Shakes lead vocalist Brittany Howard are also among the stars set to join the performance.

The 98th Oscars will air live Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.