Mussolini’s granddaughter joins Italy’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini will compete on the Italian reality TV program “Grande Fratello VIP.”

Alessandra Mussolini – who’s also made a name for herself in neo-fascist politics – announced her latest career move on Instagram.

“Soon I too will be walking through the Red Door and will be a contestant on #GFVIP!” she posted.

The show is Italy’s version of “Celebrity Big Brother,” where several famous people are forced to cohabitate and compete until only one contestant remains.

The 63-year-old heir is the daughter of Romano Mussolini, whose father allied with Adolf Hitler to bring Italy into World War II. The fascist dictator was executed in Italy in 1945. His body was dragged into the public square in Milan and spat upon before being hanged upside down.

His granddaughter followed in his footsteps by creating the far right-wing Freedom of Action party in 2003.

“My grandfather is the greatest of them all,” she said in a statement reported by United Press International. “I will continue to believe this all my life.”

Mussolini’s party reportedly rose as a result of her objections to right-wing Deputy Prime Minister Gianfranco Fini’s condemnation of the mid-20th century Fascist era her grandfather led.

She has managed to maintain a strong presence in politics and entertainment. In addition to having served in the Italian and European parliament, Mussolini frequently appears on TV talk shows, according to Variety. She participated in Italy’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020.

Mussolini appeared in several films including “A Special Day,” starring her aunt, Sophia Loren. The movie takes place during Hitler’s 1938 visit to Italy. She also released a 1982 album in Japan called “Amore.”

Her reality TV debut is scheduled for Tuesday.