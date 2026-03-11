Save time and money with top grocery delivery and meal kit deals for March

By Kasey Caminiti USA TODAY

If cooking dinner every night feels repetitive and downright exhausting to you, you’re not alone. If you’re ready to simplify your weekly meal planning, skip last-minute grocery runs and still enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals, meal kit delivery services and online grocery delivery are your go-to solutions.

For the month of March, top-rated services like HelloFresh, Blue Apron and Thrive Market are offering major discounts, free shipping and even free meals to help you save time and money.

Below, we’ve highlighted the most popular meal kit delivery services, sustainable grocery delivery and even health plans that are currently offering discounts and freebies for March.







1. HelloFresh

New users who sign up for HelloFresh meal deliveries will score a free Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ Kitchen System with their third box.

HelloFresh is a super popular meal kit delivery service because it makes cooking fun, easy and delicious! With preportioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, you can whip up gourmet meals in as little as 30 minutes or less. Plus, it offers a variety of meal plans to suit your lifestyle, whether you’re a busy professional, family, or just someone who loves good food.

2. Thrive Market

Join Thrive Market and kickstart your savings! Your first order includes 30% off and a free $60 gift.

Thrive Market is an online, members-only marketplace that allows members to choose their favorite items from more than 5,000 products sourced from organic, sustainable and ethical brands. Thrive Market grocery deliveries are scheduled based on your preferred cadence and timing. Members love Thrive Market’s wide selection of high-quality products and speedy shipping. Skip the grocery store this spring and get a free $60 gift with your first order.

3. Good Chop

Get $130 off across your first four boxes of premium protein with a Good Chop subscription.

Good Chop is dedicated to providing the finest cuts of meat while promoting sustainable practices. From their carefully curated menu to their transparent pricing, Good Chop is redefining the meat delivery experience one cut at a time. Right now, you can get $130 off across your first four boxes of Good Chop deliveries of premium protein straight to your door.

4. Blue Apron

New Blue Apron subscribers can get $25 off their first two orders and free shipping with promo code WELCOME25 at checkout.

Blue Apron sources high-quality ingredients from trusted farmers and suppliers, ensuring that each meal is both nutritious and delicious. Blue Apron delivers fresh, preportioned ingredients (or ready-to-eat meals) right to your door, making meal prep effortless. Customize your meal plan to fit your schedule and dietary preferences, and enjoy $25 off your first two orders with this offer.

The best part is that Blue Apron recently changed its model and no longer requires a subscription. You can now purchase meal kits and other items a la carte.

5. DoorDash

DoorDash Pass members get 5% back in credits on pick-up orders and $0 delivery fees.

Get all your last-minute essentials delivered to your doorstep with DoorDash. Plus, with the brand’s DashPass membership, shoppers can save even more on their DoorDash orders with exclusive perks like a $0 delivery fee, lower service fees and fast, same-day delivery on a variety of health and wellness essentials.

6. Factor

For a limited-time, you can get a free Withings Body Comp scale and a 50% discount on your first Factor delivery

Factor meals are made with health-conscious ingredients that can cater to your dietary needs, ranging from Keto to vegan and beyond. With no prep required, these chef-crafted, ready-to-eat meals can be enjoyed in just two minutes.

Reviews say that the meals are “delicious and light, perfect for a preworkout lunch or dinner,” thanks to their small portion sizes and variety of add-ons.

7. Home Chef

Sign up today, and score a sweet offer including kids eat free with free shipping and free extra for life!

Home Chef is a top-rated meal kit delivery service because it offers customizable, easy-to-make meals that can fit almost any taste preference and schedule.

With options like oven-ready dishes and fast, 15-minute recipes, you can enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals without the typical hassle. Plus, you can swap proteins and ingredients to suit your personal preferences!

8. Dinnerly

Save 40% and get free shipping on your first box of Dinnerly meal kit deliveries. Plus, get discounts on your next 4 boxes.

People love Dinnerly meal kit deliveries because the brand offers affordable, easy-to-cook meals that fit any budget.

With over 100 weekly options and recipes ready in 30 minutes or less, it’s perfect for people with busy schedules who still want to enjoy tasty, home-cooked meals!

Plus, minimal prep means less clean-up and more time to relax and actually enjoy your food.

9. WeightWatchers

For a very limited time , you can sign up for WeightWatchers for just $10 a month for the next ten months.

This sweet May deal saves you $150 over 10 months when you purchase a 10-month WeightWatchers membership. After the promotional period ends, each membership will renew at the standard monthly rate of $23.

The 10-month WeightWatchers plan is a self-guided program available through the WeightWatchers app. It provides guides for healthy eating and workouts to assist in achieving desired weight goals.

The plan offers access to over 12,000 recipes, health coaching, sleep advice and additional resources.

10. Gobble

Get $100 off your first four Gobble boxes! This discount will be divided up over your first four boxes and free shipping on your first box.

With Gobble meal kits, you can choose from three plans: Classic, Lean & Clean or Vegetarian. No matter what plan you select, Gobble meals can be prepped in as fast as 15 minutes. The recipes are simple, fully prepped and delicious.

11. Purple Carrot

For a limited time only, you can save $100 off your first four boxes when you order from Purple Carrot.

Purple Carrot makes 100% vegan meal kits, groceries and ready-to-eat meals that are delivered right to your door.

Purple Carrot is an easy way to incorporate plant-based eating into your diet, without the hassle of scanning labels at the grocery store and researching vegan recipes.

What other meal kit options should I consider?