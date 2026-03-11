Seahawks bring back long snapper Chris Stoll

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks have reached agreement with long snapper Chris Stoll on a two-year contract, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Stoll was a restricted free agent and could have become unrestricted if the team did not sign him or tender him by 1 p.m. Wednesday. But it had been expected all along that he would likely sign a conventional contract with the team instead of getting a tender, and that indeed happened Wednesday just a few hours before the deadline.

Stoll has been the Seahawks’ snapper for the last three seasons after arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State.

He is the second of their seven restricted free agents to reach a deal with the team, the other being linebacker Drake Thomas, who signed his contract earlier Wednesday.

The return of Stoll means the Seahawks will keep their kicking battery intact for the 2026 season as kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson are under contract for next year.