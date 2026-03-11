Seahawks place tender on receiver Jake Bobo

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Right at the deadline, the Seahawks announced Wednesday they placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on receiver Jake Bobo, who had been a restricted free agent.

As the team’s release stated: “Bobo can still negotiate with other teams, and by placing the right of first refusal tender on Bobo, the Seahawks have the right to match an offer sheet from another team, but would not receive draft compensation if they did not match that deal.”

The ROFR tender would give Bobo a salary of $3.520 million for the 2026 season that is not guaranteed, according to OvertheCap.com.

Had Bobo not been tendered he would have become a free agent at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Players have until April 17 to sign offer sheets from other teams. The Seahawks would then have until April 22 to exercise their right of first refusal. Teams can also work out separate contracts with players who have been tendered as the Seahawks did with cornerback Mike Jackson in 2024.

Bobo completed his third season with the Seahawks in 2025 after making the roster as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2023, having quickly become a favorite of both teammates and fans, and giving birth to the saying “More Bobo” to signify everyone’s desire to get him the ball.

Bobo suffered a concussion in the preseason and later dealt with and Achilles injuries that limited him to 11 games in the regular season in 2025.

That contributed to Bobo catching just two passes for 20 yards during the regular season after he had a combined 32 his first two seasons.

However, he also had two receptions in the playoffs for 33 yards and a TD – a 17-yarder that proved pivotal in Seattle’s win over the Rams in the NFC title game.

He also remained a key player on special teams, and was a regular this season on kickoff return and coverage and punt return teams in 2025.

Bobo played 16 snaps on offense in the Super Bowl win over New England and 19 on special teams despite having suffered a metacarpal fracture in the NFC title game win over the Rams that required surgery.

Bobo was the only RFA the team tendered, meaning receiver Cody White, tight end Brady Russell, defensive lineman Brandon Pili and safety A.J. Finley are free agents.

However, a report from NFL writer Aaron Wilson stated that the Seahawks have re-signed Finley.

Finley was in the running for a roster spot before he suffered a knee injury in the Seahawks’ mock game at Lumen Field.