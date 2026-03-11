Seahawks to re-sign backup tackle Josh Jones

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks are bringing back another of their free agents, reaching an agreement on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Josh Jones, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks a year ago and served as a backup offensive lineman last season and started final three games of the regular season at left tackle in place of injured Charles Cross — wins against the Rams, Panthers and 49ers that helped Seattle clinch the NFC West and number one seed in the NFC.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Jones is the third unrestricted free agent the Seahawks have brought back, the others are receiver Rashid Shaheed and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Four others departed — running back Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles), safety Coby Bryant (bears) and rush end Boye Mafe (Bengals)

That leaves only two UFAs unspoken for — receiver Dareke Young and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

Six players who are restricted free agents will also become unrestricted free agents at 1 p.m. if they are not signed or tendered.

The return of Jones means the Seahawks will bring back every player on the offensive line who took a snap for the team last season.