Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets in Walla Walla

From staff reports

The panel that oversees Washington’s fish and game agency is meeting this week in Walla Walla.

The nine-member Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday through Saturday and discuss a wide array of issues, including shrimp pot rules and compensation for livestock producers who lose animals to predators.

Committee meetings will be held Thursday followed by regular meetings on Friday and Saturday. Public comment will be held on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Courtyard by Mariott in Walla Walla. It will also be livestreamed on Zoom and on Washington’s TVW service.

The full agenda and streaming links are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings/2026/12-14mar2026-agenda.