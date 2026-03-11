Ye ordered to pay six-figures in ex-employee’s unpaid wages suit

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Ye has to pay $140,000 to his former project manager who sued for unpaid wages after working on the controversial “Heartless” rapper’s former Malibu estate.

The 48-year-old Grammy winner, previously known as Kanye West, has to pay Tony Saxton’s medical expenses and lost wages, KABC reports.

Saxton, who was tasked with renovating Ye’s former $57 million mansion, initially sought over $1 million for alleged unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions and wrongful termination.

He claimed to have been “severely injured” during the seven weeks he was employed by Ye, who Saxton said regularly changed his plans for the home.

A “disinterested” and apparently drowsy West took the stand Tuesday, following his wife Bianca Censori’s testimony last week, per KABC.

The lawsuit is one of many in which Ye’s been embroiled in recent years.

In early 2025, a Jewish woman once employed by his company Yeezy sued West after she says she was on the receiving end of his antisemitic and misogynistic harassment.

Also in 2024, Ye was sued by former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta and former Donda Academy staffer Trevor Phillips. The former sued Ye for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

The latter, whose daughter attended the unaccredited institution, accused Ye of comparing himself to Adolf Hitler and threatening to lock students in cages.

Earlier this year, in the run-up to the release of his new album, “Bully,” Ye apologized for his years of antisemitic and racist screeds, which have largely derailed his mainstream career. He denied speculation that the apology was an effort to boost album sales.