A Grip on Sports: It was a great day to be a Vandal in Boise, as both basketball teams earn NCAA tournament spots

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s time to take a breath. To bend down, tie your right shoe, maybe even the left one too. To slowly rise, look around and let everyone know you are ready. For what? The madness of March. Yes, it is well underway. But the heavy stuff isn’t gonna come down for quite a while.

• The winds of March blew through town last night, making as much noise as a thunder storm. Maybe even more. It was ominous. And omen-ous. In a good way, it seems. For the University of Idaho.

Early in the afternoon, before the heavy stuff hit, the Vandal women blew through Montana State’s defense for three quarters, built a double-digit lead and then grabbed the nearest stanchion and held on for dear life. Their NCAA life. They succeeded, following up on their Big Sky regular season title with the all-important postseason one. And are dancing for the fifth time.

Their male counterparts followed a similar path. At least Wednesday night. Throughout the season? Nothing like the dominance the Vandal women displayed. But it doesn’t matter. After their late-night 77-66 win over Montana, the men will be in the same spot this weekend. Waiting to see who they will play in the NCAA basketball tournament.

For the men, it is their first trip into that rarified air since 1990. And it was, in large part, keyed by Gem State high school players.

There is no way UI is 21-14 without the contributions of Kolton Mitchell (Lake City High) and Brody Rowbury (Meridan High).

Mitchell was one of three Vandals on the all-tournament team. Rowbury, the 6-foot-11, 255-pound giant, came up big inside and out time and again against the Griz, who had won both meetings in the regular season.

Not on this night, though. Not with what was on the line in Boise. Not with a chance to celebrate, which both Vandal teams did together after the final buzzer sounded in the Idaho Central Arena. And, surely, fans did at the Corner Club, in Spokane, San Diego, all over the West. For the first time in 36 years.

• Joe Lunardi reacted to the Vandal win by putting them into his bracket projections. As a 16 seed. Playing against Howard in a Dayton-based play-in game. With the winner playing top-seed Michigan in the Midwest.

If he’s right, it gives UI a better chance to earn its second NCAA win. And could put more money in the school’s and conference’s pockets.

• Charlie Crème, who does the women’s bracketology for ESPN, put a 14 seed next to Idaho’s name. Placed them in Fort Worth against third-seeded host TCU. Better seed than the men, but a tougher assignment.

• Idaho has both teams in. So does Gonzaga. Crème has the Zag women playing in Minneapolis as a 12 seed. Facing No. 5 North Carolina. Lunardi has Gonzaga as a three. In Portland. Matched up with the 14 seed. UC Irvine. If Lunardi’s projection turns out to be spot on, that’s one game I’ll have to bail on. As a journalist.

Diplomas are thicker than paychecks.

• A Pac-12 institution, longtime Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, couldn’t survive long in the Big 12’s ecosystem. And, as Jon Wilner echoes in the Mercury News, that’s a little sad. We are going to miss Hurley’s antics. His emotion-filled sleeves. His teams winning games they had no reasons they should have. And losing games they should have won.

The school let his contract lapse yesterday after 11 seasons and a 185-167 record. He’s out. His last game was prototypical of many during his stay in Tempe. Except, maybe, the wide outcome. No. 6 Iowa State blew the Sun Devils’ doors off in Kansas City, 92-41, with ASU’s first half filled with three technicals, a flagrant fouls and just 16 points.

• Oregon State has decided on its new men’s basketball coach. Michigan assistant Justin Joyner. There are a couple items on Joyner’s resume which might have earned him the nod, and they have to do with the No. 1 seed in the new Pac-12 next season, Gonzaga.

Joyner spent seven years on the Saint Mary’s staff. Was part of the Gaels’ six wins over GU in that span. Then, this season, his second in Ann Arbor, he reportedly had the scout with the Wolverines blew out the Zags by 40.

Uh, not sure the Beavers will have Michigan’s talent. Not even the Gaels. But, hey, it’s as good a reason as any to hire a coach these days.

WSU: Speaking of coaches, sports editor Ralph Walter puts on his columnist hat this morning. And speaks up not just in defense of David Riley as the men’s basketball coach, but for the old-fashioned notion of loyalty. Of commitment. And the new-fangled one of raising millions and pouring it into a program. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano wrote on some similar themes yesterday, but his were aimed at Scott Rueck and Oregon State. There is no one better at this head coaching thing in Corvallis, not even baseball coach Mitch Canham, than Rueck. And the Beavers need to keep him. … The Washington men stayed alive in the Big Ten tournament by mercifully putting USC, and its fans, out of their basketball misery for 2026. … California lost its first ACC tournament game and its NCAA hopes seem mostly dead. … Colorado has the miserable task of keeping players around as its offseason unfolds. … Speaking of keeping someone around, Utah State may not be able to with its coach. The Aggies face UNLV in the Mountain West opener today. They have lost to the Rebels twice this season. … UCLA has some momentum as it starts its Big Ten tourney journey. … Boise State has no momentum. It has a looming offseason, though, after its upset loss to San Jose State in its MWC opener. … San Diego State knows it is win the tourney or miss the NCAAs. Colorado State has won once, over Fresno State, and now awaits the Aztecs. … Arizona will play desperate UCF in the Big 12 tourney.

• In football news, what will Washington’s new-look defense focus on this spring? … Oregon has questions on offense and defense. … Colorado has some star power at receiver again. … Tosh Lupoi is Cal’s star and he has yet to coach a game. … Arizona has some special stuff planned for the spring.

Gonzaga: The WCC tournament has been over for a couple days. So, of course, we have to pass along Theo Lawson’s rewind of the title game. He covers Graham Ike’s second tournament MOP award, Braden Huff’s health and other subjects. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Santa Clara’s men seem poised to appear in their first NCAA tourney since Steve Nash walked the campus with a backpack.

Idaho: Up above are our thoughts on both Vandal wins in Boise. We linked the game coverage there as well. But, in the spirit of making your life easier, here is the S-R’s story on the men and the earlier one on the women. … Former Idaho star Kaden Elliss is headed back to New Orleans vis NFL free agency.

Chiefs: With prep basketball finished, Dave Nichols has more time to focus on Spokane’s WHL team. Until spring prep sports heat up. Last night the Chiefs welcomed Portland into the Arena and skated away with a 3-2 victory. … We can also pass along a story from the Oregonian.

Seahawks: Free agency news is rolling now. From backup tackle Josh Jones and long snapper Chris Stoll re-signing with Seattle to the Hawks placing a claim on receiver Jake Bobo’s services to lots of folks judging Seattle’s moves thus far. And wondering if there will be more. Or wondering if fans should be worried. … New Seahawk assistant coach Chris Patridge is suing Michigan over his 2023 firing. He alleges the Wolverines made him a scapegoat in an NCAA investigation without any evidence to back it up.

Mariners: Here’s a worry. Bryce Miller’s injury. There is little chance he’ll be ready to start a game when the season starts. … Cole Young seems ready to have a better year. … There are still questions to answer before then though.

Kraken: A recent injury was scary but not as bad as it could have been.

Sounders: Stefan Frei is expected back for the Champions Cup opener.

• I was projecting some in today’s column lede. I need to take more than a breath. Maybe some oxygen direct from a tank. And a sleeping pill. There was no way to sleep last night. The dog was crazy scared. I was just plain crazy, worrying about trees and patio furniture and windows and whatever else could be making the loud noises. Rest? Not last night. Until later …