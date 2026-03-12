Brian McGann scores twice, leads Gonzaga Prep soccer to victory; Carsyn Baldwin drives in four runs for Shadle Park | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s baseball, fastpitch softball, boys soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis. All are nonleague games.

Baseball

Shadle Park 13, Rogers 0 (6): Carsyn Baldwin drove in four runs and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) shutout the Pirates (0-1) in a season opener. Mason Allison scored four runs on three walks for Shadle Park.

Liberty 8, East Valley 4: Combined pitching allowed zero earned runs with 15 strikeouts, no walks and the Lancers (1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-1). Kyler Goll scored two runs on two hits for East Valley.

Colville 14, Kettle Falls 4 (5): Kyle Bradfield went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (1-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-1).

Softball

Ridgeline 10, Freeman 7: Colbie Hallett doubled, scoring two runs and the Falcons (1-0) defeated the visiting Scotties (0-1). Kaylee Ripke stole two bases for Freeman.

Liberty 18, East Valley 3 (5): Haylee Mitzimberg and Jordan Jeske hit a home run apiece in the season opener and the Lancers (1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-1). Sierra Whitmore, Emily Rocha and JC Weger each had two hits for East Valley.

Lake City 6, University 2: Winning pitcher Madeline Peterson struck out seven and the visiting Timberwolves (1-0) defeated the Titans (0-1) in a nonleague opening game of doubleheader. Hayden Wheeler and Grace Schneider scored a run apiece for U-Hi.

University 11, Lake City 8 (6): Grace Schneider scored two runs and the Titans (1-1) defeated the Timberwolves (1-1) in the second game of doubleheader. The game was called after the sixth inning because of darkness. Karsyn DeMent collected three hits in four at bats, scoring two runs for Lake City.

Boys Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 4, Central Valley 0: Brian McGann scored two goals, assisted on another and the Bullpups (1-0) shutout the visiting Bears (0-1). Bowie Lynch made seven saves for Central Valley.

Boys Tennis

Central Valley 7, West Valley 0: At WV. Central Valley’s Sam Benedetti defeated Orion Mastel (WV) 6-4, 6-0 in #1 Singles. In No. 1 doubles, Turner Robertson and Evan Granley of Central Valley swept Dekker Frost and Luke Munson of West Valley 6-0, 6-0.

Shadle Park 6, East Valley 0: At EV. Shadle Park’s Kimball Plaster defeated Mason Comstock 6-0, 6-0. In No.1 doubles, Ethan Stewart and Malakai Tillotson of Shadle Park defeated Dean Maughan and Darren Shelley 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Girls Tennis

East Valley 7, Shadle Park 0: At SP. Shadle Park’s Jamie Blankenagel defeated East Valley’s. Eva Adolfson 6-2, 7-5. In No. 1 doubles, Mae Miller and Marin Harless of East Valley defeated Lexi Randall and Madi Gorku (SP) 7-5, 6-2.