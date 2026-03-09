Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, Mark Few lead the way in imaginary awards for Pac-12 men’s basketball

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

What better way to cap our season-long coverage of a conference that doesn’t exist than to hand out imaginary awards?

Here we go.

Player of the Year: Gonzaga F Graham Ike. An easy call, frankly. The senior dominated in the West Coast Conference and was superb in the Zags’ biggest games, averaging 24.6 points and seven rebounds in wins over UCLA, Kentucky and Alabama, and 23.5 points in two matchups with Saint Mary’s.

Coach of the year: Gonzaga’s Mark Few. We gave serious consideration to Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun but opted for Few because of circumstances: The Zags played half the season without forward Braden Huff, one of the best big men on the West Coast, and were not derailed. Casuals won’t appreciate Few’s management — the Zags are always good, after all — but this was some of his finest work.

Freshman of the Year: Texas State F DJ Hall. West Coast fans might not have been aware of Hall’s debut in the Sun Belt, but they will know him next season (assuming he stays in San Marcos). The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder scored at least 20 points in eight games and had nine double-doubles. Also considered: Fresno State forward DeShawn Gory.

Transfer of the Year: Utah State G MJ Collins Jr. Collins spent two years at Virginia Tech and one at Vanderbilt before moving to Logan and excelling in the Mountain West. He led the Aggies with 17.6 points per game and scored 27 in the victory over New Mexico last weekend that clinched the regular-season championship.

Defensive Player of the Year: San Diego State G Myles Byrd. A defensive dynamo with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Byrd can guard multiple positions and disrupt from anywhere. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, plus 1.2 blocks. Later this week, he will be named to the Mountain West’s all-defensive team … for the third time.

All-conference

First team

Gonzaga F Graham Ike

Texas State F DJ Hall

Utah State G Mason Falslev

Oregon State G Josiah Lake

San Diego State G Reese-Dixon Waters

Second team

Utah State G MJ Collins Jr.

Colorado State F Kyle Jorgensen

Boise State C Drew Fielder

Washington State G Ace Glass

Fresno State G Jake Heidbreder