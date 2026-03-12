Local author releases third book on effective advocacy with launch on Saturday

Local author Kathy Keppel-Colkitt, who created a book series on effective advocacy during crisis, plans a publication launch on Saturday.

She just released her third publication, “Effective Advocacy,” a guidebook covering 10 different categories of advocacy. Key ones include medical, financial, legal, senior and military issues.

Keppel-Colkitt also speaks to groups about advocacy as part of a foundation through BMC Enterprise, which has a website.

“This new book that we just came out with is really your comprehensive guidebook, one that you can take with you anywhere and look something up quickly,” Keppel-Colkitt said.

“It’s a handy tool to look up information and find starting points.”

The author has scheduled a “Trilogy Advocacy” book party 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave., in the “A” events room. Her books will be available to buy, and she can sign them. Registration isn’t required, but a door code of 753332# is needed for entrance.

Keppel-Colkitt first released “Will They Hear Me Now?” in 2024 with the story of her daughter’s medical crisis, misdiagnosis and ultimate death. The book also covers what Keppel-Colkitt learned from being her daughter’s medical advocate and important tools for that role.

Her second publication, “My Effective Advocacy Toolbox,” is a loose-leaf workbook in a binder with tips and sections for families to record key material such as medical, financial and legal information. The workbook information can help immediate family, first responders and other professionals when there’s a death or medical crisis.

Keppel-Colkitt said “Effective Advocacy,” is a grab-and-go resource with overall details on advocating, whether readers need to prepare for future emergencies, help someone else or advocate in their own current situations.

During the book party, she said the two paperbacks, “Will They Hear Me Now?” and “Effective Advocacy” will be available at a discounted $20 each. On Amazon, each book is $24.99. The workbook, “My Effective Advocacy Toolbox,” will be $55 at the event, while regularly $65.99 online.

“I’m hoping that for people who come to the party, if they have tips to share on what worked for them in advocating, that they’ll share,” said Keppel-Colkitt, who hopes to post such tips on the foundation’s website.

People also can call (509) 999-6009 or email her at info@bmcenterprise.org.

“I’m trying to collect those tips to help others,” she said. “I’m also happy to do speaking engagements. I want to go around and talk about advocacy, why it has such an important value, and here are tools to help you.”