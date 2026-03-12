Man gets 12 years in prison after police find over 20K fentanyl pills in car at Northern Quest Casino

A federal judge this week sentenced a 43-year-old Spokane man to 12 years in prison after police found more than 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs in his car two years ago at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Kalispel Tribal Police contacted Charles Dickerson Jr. in November 2023 after reports of suspected drug activity in a parking lot at the Airway Heights casino, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Police searched Dickerson’s car and seized more than 20,000 fentanyl pills, about one pound of methamphetamine, distribution quantities of cocaine, large sums of cash and other evidence of distribution activity, the release stated.

Investigators determined Dickerson was distributing large amounts of fentanyl after being previously convicted of a prior state drug manufacture and delivery felony.

U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke on Monday sentenced Dickerson to prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. She also ordered five years of supervised release after his release from prison .

“Repeat Offenders who are distributing this poison into our communities must be stopped and held accountable,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said in the release.