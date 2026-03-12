Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut in Tony-winning ‘Oh, Mary!’

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Maya Rudolph is making her Broadway debut with a starring role in the Tony-winning comedy “Oh, Mary!” later this spring.

The six-time Emmy winner, 53, will spend eight weeks playing titular former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln at the Lyceum Theatre, from April 28 to June 20, according to Playbill and Variety.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed of being Cole Escola,” Rudolph said in a statement to the outlets, referencing the show’s playwright and Tony-winning original star, 39.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum called the production — which premiered in July 2024 and will run through at least Jan. 3, 2027 — “the funniest play I have ever seen.” Rudolph said it’s “such an honor … especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me.”

Those Marys have included, in addition to 39-year-old Escola, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, and John Cameron Mitchell.

“So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime — as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman — is a real dream come true,” concluded Rudolph.

The “Bridesmaids” star has also been announced as a presenter for this Sunday’s Oscars — where partner of 25 years Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom she shares four children, is nominated several times over for “One Battle After Another.”

The film and Anderson are considered one of two best picture and best director front-runners — opposite “Sinners” and its director Ryan Coogler. Anderson is also nominated for best adapted screenplay.