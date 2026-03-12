Oscars security upped amid alleged threat of Iran drone attack on California

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

The Oscars are beefing up security at this Sunday’s ceremony amid reports of an alleged “surprise” drone attack against California by Iran, in response to U.S. military action there.

ABC News reported on a recent FBI memo alerting local authorities of a potential “surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles” launched by “an unidentified vessel” off the U.S. coast “specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran.” The bureau also said it did not have additional intel regarding “timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday tweeted that he’s “in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials” and not aware of any imminent threats. The 98th Academy Awards will nevertheless be acting out of an abundance of caution, per Variety.

Insiders told the outlet Wednesday that there will be additional security, albeit “not overtly visible,” during Hollywood’s biggest night, which Conan O’Brien will return to host at the Dolby Theatre.

Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor on Wednesday said those working on the show always “monitor what’s going on in the world” and “have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” according to Variety.

“This show has to run like clockwork. … We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome,” said Kapoor, adding that goal extends to those attending the ceremony, watching it from home or even from the barricades. “It’s something that we don’t take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for.”