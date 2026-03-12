Sounders win CONCACAF Champions Cup opener behind Paul Arriola’s brace

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

You don’t want to constantly talk about injuries.

The howling cry of pain picked up by a field microphone. The promising season lost before it could begin. The surgeries and setbacks from a second torn ACL.

It all rushed to the forefront Thursday for Paul Arriola.

On March 11, 2025 in Mexico City, the Sounders midfielder was cradling his left leg in the waning minutes of a CONCACAF Champions Cup opening half against Cruz Azul, knowing he tore the ligaments in his knee. It was his third start for the Sounders since being acquired during the offseason from FC Dallas.

After a challenging recovery and missed season, Arriola was back in the starting lineup for another CCC road match, this time against the Vancouver Whitecaps. And in a storybook redo, in the waning minutes of the opening half he was celebrating a goal.

By the final whistle, Arriola had a brace in the 3-0 win against Vancouver in the CCC Round of 16 opener at BC Place. The sides will meet for the second leg on March 18 in Spokane.

The venue change is due to Lumen Field undergoing final renovations — including the installation of grass — to host six FIFA men’s World Cup matches this summer. It’s the first time the modern-day Sounders (1-0) have played a sanctioned match east of the mountains.

The Cascadia rivalry was last played under the CCC umbrella in 2015. Vancouver won 4-1 on aggregate in the group stage.

Before the international tournament rematch, the Sounders will travel to play a MLS match against San Jose on Sunday.

Forward Jesús Ferreira pounced on another defensive miscue to get the Sounders in scoring position. He slowed his pace on the right flank and as Caps keeper Yohei Takaoka advanced toward Ferreira to deny a possible shot, the latter cut a pass to Arriola. The former U.S. international knocked in a right-foot goal in the 45th minute.

Ferreira, who was also acquired from Dallas last year, had a long embrace with his longtime club and country teammate. The assist was Ferreira’s fourth of the season, through all competitions.

Whitecaps captain Thomas Müller had his team’s best look of the half in the 26th minute, sending it high over goal. His side dominated possession but did little with the ball.

Vancouver coach Jesper Sørensen made one substitution at the break, bringing on midfielder Ralph Priso for defender Tristan Blackmon. Only it didn’t change the fate of the match.

In the 58th minute, Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario fed Kalani Kossa-Rienzi on the right who led a fastbreak toward goal with Arriola keeping pace on the other side. Kossa-Rienzi’s low cross was blocked and deflected by Vancouver defender Édier Ocampo and Takaoka, but the ball took another deflection off — of all things — Arriola’s left knee and into goal.

With the 2-0 lead, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer subbed Arriola and De Rosario off for forward Danny Musovski and winger Paul Rothrock in the 62nd minute.

Primetime Paulie officially put the match away with a left-footed goal in the 70th minute. The unlikely score was seconds after Sounders keeper Stefan Frei made an artful, right-handed save.

The match ended with Frei making another challenging save to preserve the shutout.

There were three changes in the starting lineup from last week’s MLS win against St. Louis City due to Sounders defender Yeimar (hamstring), midfielder Hassani Dotson (concussion) and Rothrock (foot) suffering injuries. A fourth change, Frei in goal, was a designated change for the tournament.

Schmetzer moved Alex Roldan to center back and started Kossa-Rienzi at right back. Snyder Brunell played in the midfield for Dotson and Arriola played on the left wing.

The Sounders signed midfielder Peter Kingston and defender Antino Lopez from their MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance to add depth. Kingston, a former University of Washington standout subbed on in the 77th minute for Ferreira. Lopez entered in the 89th minute for Roldan.