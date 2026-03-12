Voctave provides an acapella Pops 4

From staff reports

The fourth instillation of this season’s Spokane Symphony Pops series will feature the acapella stylings of Voctave.

The 11-piece vocal ensemble based in Orlando, Florida, has spent over a decade using the power of the human voice and the human voice alone to display their renditions of assorted classics.

From Bon Jovi hits and Disney medleys to Broadway and jazz standards, Voctave provides a unique twist to many familiar tunes with a wide vocal range consisting of five full octaves.

Voctave will perform at the Fox Theater on Saturday. Tickets starting at $60 can be purchased through the venue website.