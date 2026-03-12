Where are allergies worst in the US? Washington city hit by ‘pollen explosion’

By Julia Hawkins Tri-City Herald

As the weather warms, so do pollen counts.

For seasonal allergy sufferers, spring means itchy eyes, runny noses and “relentless sneezing and coughing,” according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The foundation recently ranked the nation’s “allergy capitals,” defined as the “most challenging places to live with allergies” in 2026.

Two metropolitan areas in the Pacific Northwest made the top 10, including a city in Washington state.

Boise was the No. 1 worst city for allergy sufferers in the nation, according to the foundation.

Spokane was No. 9 on the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s latest list of the top 10 allergy capitals in the nation, with a score of 80.63 out of 100.

The Eastern Washington city had a worse-than-average pollen count in 2026, the foundation said.

Allergy medicine use in Spokane was above average, and there was an average number of allergy and immunology specialists in the metro area, the report found.

Spokane was No. 82 on the list in 2025, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation said.

According to the foundation, reasons for the shift included tree pollen peaking earlier, “significantly” more days with grass pollen and weed pollen lasting much longer and peaking much higher.

Seattle landed lower down on the foundation’s list of allergy capitals, ranking No. 45 in the nation with an overall score of 82.15.

When is pollen season?

Trees release pollen in the early spring, with grass pollen following in the late spring and early summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Weeds distribute pollen in the late summer and fall, the FDA said.

Pollen is already “ramping up” in parts of the West, according to AccuWeather’s 2026 allergy forecast, released March 4.

“In the Pacific Northwest, tree pollen is expected to start earlier than typical and remain elevated for several weeks,” AccuWeather said, predicting “dramatically high levels” in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

What’s triggering my allergies in Washington state?

In Washington state, key triggers for seasonal allergies include birch, cedar, juniper, alder, willow and oak trees, according to the Western Washington Medical Group

“Unmowed lawns, which contain blades of grass that carry a feather-like flower at the top, can bring on the sneezes,” the Everett-based medical group said, “as can dry, windy days, which carry the grass pollen through the air.”

Weeds to watch out for include ragweed, Russian thistle, fireweed, sagebrush and Scotch broom, according to telemedicine service Allermi and the Western Washington Medical Group.

“Mold spores can also be problematic due to falling leaves creating damp conditions,” Allermi said on its website.

Is allergy season getting worse?

“If you think pollen allergies are getting worse, you’re not wrong,” the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said.

“Longer, more intense pollen seasons caused by the impact of climate change mean allergy symptoms hit harder and last longer,” the foundation said, noting that some parts of the United States experience tree, grass or weed pollen all year long.

In Washington state, pollen season starts 20 days earlier and lasts almost a month longer than it did 30 years ago, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

“Warmer temperatures, changes in rainfall patterns, more frost-free days and more carbon dioxide in the air are climate impacts that are driving these changes,” the state health department said.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America tied the trend to three weather phenomena.

“Atmospheric rivers, warmer temperatures and droughts fueled by climate change” have led to a “pollen explosion in the West,” the nonprofit said.

What are common allergy symptoms?

Allergy symptoms can affect your body’s “airways, sinuses and nasal passages, skin and digestive system,” the Mayo Clinic said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, common allergy symptoms include the following: runny, itchy or stuffy nose; watery, itchy or red eyes; sneezing; coughing; postnasal drip – or mucus that goes down the back of your throat; tiredness and fatigue.

How can I manage my allergies?

“Managing allergies comes down to preparation,” AccuWeather said.

If the pollen count is high, it’s best to stay indoors, the FDA said.

According to the FDA and AccuWeather, you can take these steps to avoid pollen exposure: Limit time outdoors in the early morning through early afternoon, when pollen production is typically highest; change clothes and shower after spending extended time outside; close windows at home and in the car; use high-efficiency air filters; consider starting allergy medication before pollen levels surge.

What are the best medications to treat allergies?

You can use a number of over-the-counter and prescription medicines to treat or prevent allergy symptoms, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

“For seasonal allergies, start allergy medicines a couple weeks before your allergy season begins for best results,” the foundation said.

Common medicines to take include antihistamines.

“Many oral antihistamines are available in generic and nonprescription forms, including tablets and liquids,” the FDA said. “When choosing a nonprescription antihistamine, read the drug facts label closely and follow the dosing instructions.”

Nasal corticosteroids such as Flonase can be used to treat inflammation and nasal congestion.

Sudafed and similar decongestants are taken in combination with an antihistamine for short-term relief.

However, if a decongestant nose spray is used for more than a couple of days, it can create a ‘rebound’ effect and congestion could be made worse, the FDA said.