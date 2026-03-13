Patrick Ryan USA Today

The Razzies just gave Ice Cube the cold shoulder.

The 46th annual awards, which “honor” the year’s most abysmal films and performances, have doled out five prizes to the N.W.A rapper’s “War of the Worlds,” including worst picture.

Ice Cube (real ​name: O’Shea Jackson) took home worst actor of the year, while the movie also scooped up worst director (Rich Lee), worst screenplay and worst remake.

“War of the ⁠Worlds” has just 4% positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The low-budget sci-fi thriller is ‌set almost entirely in one room, as a ​Homeland Security officer uses surveillance technology to try and save his daughter – and the globe at large – from a widespread alien attack.

The film was roundly mocked by critics for its clumsy dialogue, blatant Amazon product ⁠placement, and wildly inept storytelling, with the bulk of ‌its action taking place ‌across phone and computer screens.

The movie, which started streaming on Amazon Prime last summer, is very loosely based on H.G. ⁠Wells’ 1898 novel. The book has been adapted numerous times for the screen, including Steven Spielberg’s 2005 hit “War of the Worlds” starring ‌Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning.

In other ‌categories, Rebel Wilson scooped up worst actress for action comedy “Bride Hard,” while the computer-generated dwarfs from Disney’s live-action “Snow White” earned a joint trophy for ⁠worst supporting actor.

Kate Hudson, who is Oscar-nominated for “Song Sung Blue,” ​also picked up the ⁠Razzie ​Redeemer Award for the Neil Diamond-fueled “Song Sung Blue.” Hudson is a three-time Razzie nominee for “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Mother’s Day” and “Music,” winning worst actress for the latter.

For decades, the Razzies have been a tongue-in-cheek (yet ⁠sometimes downright cruel) alternative to the Academy Awards, which reward the best of Hollywood and will air March 15 (ABC and Hulu, 7 p.m. ET/4 PT).

The full ⁠list of 2026 Razzie winners:

Worst picture: “War of the Worlds”

Worst actor: Ice Cube, “War of the Worlds”

Worst actress: Rebel Wilson, “Bride Hard”

Worst supporting actress: Scarlet Rose Stallone, “Gunslingers”

Worst supporting actor: All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, “Snow White”

Worst screen combo: ⁠All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, “Snow White”

Worst ‌prequel, remake, ripoff or sequel: “War of the Worlds”

Worst director: ​Rich Lee, “War ‌of the Worlds”

Worst screenplay: Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman, “War of the ​Worlds”

Razzie Redeemer Award: Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”