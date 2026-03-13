Saint Maries man dies in crash with semitruck

A 65-year-old Saint Maries, Idaho, man died after striking a semitruck Thursday on state Highway 3 north of Saint Maries.

At about 9:25 a.m., the man was driving a 2025 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway when he lost control on a curve and drove left of center, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The driver struck a southbound semitruck driven by a 48-year-old Saint Regis, Montana, man.

The Toyota driver died at the scene. The highway was blocked for about two and a half hours, troopers said.

ISP is investigating. The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Maries Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to assist.