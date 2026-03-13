Spokane elementary school teacher accused of having sex with student

A 32-year-old Spokane elementary school special education teacher is accused of raping and molesting her 10-year-old student the last few months in at least one of the school’s classrooms, as well as showing him sexual videos she took of herself.

Investigators arrested Mahayla K. Benavides, who teaches at Stevens Elementary School and is the victim’s fourth-grade teacher, early Friday morning at her northeast Spokane home and booked her into the Spokane County Jail, according to court documents.

During Benavides’ first court appearance Friday afternoon, Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner Julia Pelc found probable cause to charge Benavides, who wore gray Spokane County Jail clothing, with suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. Pelc set her bond at $750,000.

Spokane County deputy prosecutor Amanda Fry, who requested the set bond amount, said she had “significant community safety concerns” based on the facts of the case. She called Benavides’ actions “highly predatory” and that she used her position of power over the boy to sexually assault him multiple times.

Sweetser Law Office in Spokane, which is representing the boy and his family in connection with this matter, said in a statement it will ensure the boy and his family receive dignity and justice.

“This is an extraordinarily painful and deeply personal situation for the child and the family,” the statement reads. “Their immediate focus is the child’s safety, privacy, and healing. We appreciate the work of law enforcement and the Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit in responding to these allegations and conducting their investigation.”

Court records show Spokane police’s investigation started Feb. 12 after learning of the reported sex crimes. The principal of the school called police to report a family member of a student disclosed to them statements the child made regarding possible sex acts with a teacher, according to a Spokane police news release Friday.

Benavides, a 2011 Mt. Spokane High School graduate, was removed from teaching as soon as the school district learned of the allegations that she had sex with a student, said school district spokesman Ryan Lancaster.

“Spokane School District 81 acted quickly once this information was brought to their attention, promptly separating (the teacher) from the child and further school access, and calling police,” the police release said. “The school district’s swift actions and cooperation played a vital role in this investigation and prevented further harm.”

Police visited Benavides’ home Feb. 12. She declined to speak with police and requested a lawyer, according to court documents.

The boy was enrolled in a behavioral interventionalist classroom with Benavides as his teacher.

When interviewed by a child forensic interviewer, the boy said he had sex with Benavides and the alleged abuse started around winter break. He said the alleged sexual assaults happened “almost every day” and sometimes as much as five times per day, usually inside a classroom adjacent to the main classroom, court records show.

He said Benavides intentionally wore dresses and skirts so it was easier for her to pull them up and down for sex with him. The encounters lasted about five minutes because that was how long their “breaks” lasted.

Some of the alleged abuse occurred on a bean bag chair inside the classroom, the boy said. Police tested a stain on the chair and it showed a presumptive positive result for semen.

The boy said Benavides concealed the abuse with a padded mat placed on its side and a blanket covering the boy’s privates. He said she would touch his “downstairs” with one hand and she would hold a book with the other hand.

If someone ever walked in on them, Benavides would act like she was sitting on the floor playing Legos with him or reading a book. He said she told him not to tell anyone about the abuse because she could get into a lot of trouble with police and may lose her job.

He also said Benavides gave only him brownies and not the other students.

While trying to execute a search warrant, detectives on Feb. 13 forced open Benavides’ front door to her home because she was not home and never answered her phone. They seized her bedsheets, underwear, skirts, dresses and other clothing.

The boy’s mother sent police a screenshot of a text message conversation she had with the boy’s cousin, according to court documents. The message said that around Feb. 15, the cousin was at Walmart with the boy, who saw sex toys on display and said his teacher has those. The boy explained to his cousin that his teacher goes home and takes videos of herself, which she then shows the boy at school.

The boy said they also use an app on Benavides’ phone that suggests different sex positions and appears to also suggest “dares” for them to “do weird stuff.” Police found two apps on Benavides’ phone that appear to corroborate the boy’s statement.

The boy disclosed that Benavides will commonly let him use her phone when they are at school.

Detectives seized Benavides’ phone and found several videos that show sexual content the boy previously described he watched with his teacher.

The videos taken this year show Benavides naked and masturbating, saying what sexual acts she wants to do with him and that she wished he was there, according to court documents. She said she loved the boy in the videos.

Some videos show her at home with the boy’s sweatshirt, court records say. In one video, she said she likes the hoodie against her chest and holds it there when she goes to sleep so she can “still cuddle you.” Another video shows her talking about items she purchased at a sex store. She pulled several items out and said they could use them together.

A series of videos from Jan. 23 appear to show Benavides and the boy having sex in the classroom.

Benavides contacted the student on her cellphone after police’s search warrants at her home on Feb. 12 and 13.

Benavides is scheduled for an arraignment March 17.

Additional charges are possible, according to police in court documents.