Velocity sign two more players ahead of home opener

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Velocity continue adding to their deep and experienced roster.

On Thursday, the team announced the signing of defender Gagi Margvelashvili, who last played with Oakland Roots SC (USL Championship). He finished last season with 127 clearances and 15 blocks for the Roots. Margvelashvili, 29, from Kutaisai, Georgia, has an extensive professional resume that includes multiple championships across eight years with two teams in the Erovnuli Liga, the top soccer league in Georgia.

Then on Friday, Spokane announced the addition of 2024 and 2025 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year Sean Lewis. Last year, Lewis led the league with 12 clean sheets and racked up 66 saves with One Knoxville. He has also had stints in the USL Championship league with Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa, and overseas in Australia. Lewis will join Merancio in front of the net where both goalkeepers were top three in clean sheets and saves last season.