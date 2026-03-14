Ask the Builder: What you can learn from a septic tank disaster

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

I’m about to share an incredible story about Jennifer’s new $20,000 septic tank that failed in the first year. You may not care about septic tanks, but this column may save you tens of thousands of dollars if you plan to build a new home, add a room to your home, install a new roof or sign a contract for any other major project.

Jennifer arranged a consultation call with me to discuss her septic tank dilemma. Her old septic system was not designed to handle the soggy soil in her leach field, rendering the system unusable for six months out of the year.

The contractor she hired was licensed by the state of Ohio. Ohio has a great law that requires sewage treatment installers to post a surety bond as a condition of having a valid license. This bond is very similar to an insurance policy. Should the installer break the law or fail to meet code requirements, the customer can file a claim. But realize there’s often a time limit. Fortunately, when she got in touch with me, Jennifer still had 60 days to file a claim.

The root of Jennifer’s problem is that the new system was installed too high out of the ground. The sewage line from the house to the tank was almost flat. This violates the Ohio code. In addition to not having enough fall so sewage makes it to the tank, the 4-inch pipe only had 4 inches of soil cover. The line froze this winter in Ohio’s bitter winter.

The county inspector didn’t do his job because he should have caught this pipe-slope error. Jennifer says he no longer works for the county. It’s no wonder!

The contractor said he’d install a lift pump, but Jennifer was responsible for paying for the fix. The lift pump may overwhelm the leach field as it was designed for a gravity system. This is when I got involved.

It appears Jennifer has a very strong case to file a valid bond claim because of the errors of the contractor and the county. The first step is for Jennifer to obtain an inspection from the county that they put in writing showing the code violations. This letter is attached to the claim filed with the bond company.

The second step is for Jennifer to obtain an independent plan from a licensed septic designer showing exactly how the new system should have been installed. The design her contractor used to get the permit may have been fine, but he failed to do enough homework to discover if the sewage line could be installed according to code.

What does all this have to do with you? I can answer that with another short story. The day before I talked with Jennifer, I was on a video consultation call with Mike. He’s building a new home in the mountains west of Denver.

Mike was asking me if the master bedroom ductwork was installed correctly. It appeared to me, using photos he provided, that the main duct that feeds the flex ducts was not designed to maintain even static pressure with all the outlets in the room. It’s quite important for the static pressure to be equal so he and his wife can sleep comfortably.

Mike should have had an HVAC designer design the ductwork. He should have known before the foundation was poured exactly what was going to happen and that everything would be correct.

I know what you’re thinking. “Tim, I don’t know about septic tanks. I don’t know about how much fall a sewage line should have. I don’t know about static pressure. I don’t know about anything that has to do with home construction.”

Guess what? I’ve badmouthed artificial intelligence for the past two years. However, I must say that AI can be your digital general contractor and answer all the questions you might have to make sure any job you’re doing is done right.

Let’s say you’re having a new front door installed. Here’s how easy it is to formulate your question. Type this into Perplexity, Grok.com, or ChatGPT: “I’m having a new front door installed. It’s a (INSERT THE MODEL AND MANUFACTURER). Please share with me all of the important steps that are required to install the door correctly so it works fine, and the warranty is valid.”

Here’s what I typed into the Perplexity AI engine just before I wrote this column to see what it had to say about Jennifer’s conundrum: “I had a new septic tank installed in Ohio. The contractor had a bond that was required by the county. He installed the tank too high. The contractor is not willing to redo the job and is asking me for more money. Isn’t that the purpose of the bond? Isn’t the bond in place to ensure the job is done correctly? Should I contact the bond company, and what is required to get them to pay to have the job done right?”

You can do this with any job you’re about to hire a contractor for. You can even do this for any DIY job! AI might give you fantastic instructions.

To double-check the AI accuracy, you can then have me check what it has to say. I’m just a phone or video call away. You and I need to do all of this before you sign a contract with the person you intend to hire.

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