Idaho Women’s Day promotes courage and resilience in the state and beyond

By Shannon Tyler Idaho Statesman

BOISE – In 2020, the Idaho State Legislature officially recognized Idaho Women’s Day, a day to honor women of the Gem State. This year’s celebration on Saturday afternoon marked six years of the tradition and centered on the theme of courage.

The Southwest Idaho National Organization for Women Strong holds the gathering each year, bringing speakers, artists and community together in front of the Idaho State Capitol Steps.

Idaho Women’s Day is held March 14 to pay homage to the Emma Edwards Green, the woman who designed the seal of Idaho, which the state’s first legislature adopted on that date in 1891. Green is the only woman to design a state seal.

“It’s a meaningful part of our history and a reminder of the vital role women have always played in shaping our state,” the organization states.

Speakers at the event on Saturday included Muffy Davis, a former Idaho state representative and Paralympic athlete; Anna Sparrell, vice president of CM Company; and Reham Aarti, an Arab American mosaic artist and community advocate.

“Be Strong. Be Resilient. Be Mighty,” was the mantra for this year. Each speaker brought their own perspective to what that means.

Davis, who competed in Paralympic alpine skiing before being elected to the legislature, said today is about women sharing achievements, platforms and opportunities.

“I have witnessed firsthand what Idaho women are capable of, not because the path was smooth, but because the spirit was strong,” Davis said. “And on Idaho Women’s Day, may we celebrate not only what has been achieved, but what is still possible.”

She ended her speech with a hope that girls in Idaho “know without hesitation” that their dreams belong in the state.

Aarti extended the celebration of women “beyond borders.” She said that women have a nurturing side that calls for empathy. She called it a “superpower.”

“That is not a weakness, regardless of what some people might think,” Aarti said. “Because in the end, empathy is what allows us to step outside ourselves and realize that the dignity of every single woman is a connected thing.”

The event also had several musicians performing on the capitol steps and a market for people to support local artists.