Spokane Chiefs down Tri-City 7-2, clinch Western Conference playoff spot | WHL hockey

KENNEWICK – It wasn’t easy, and it took until three games left in the regular season. But the Spokane Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot.

Seven different players scored goals and the Chiefs beat the Tri-City Americans 7-2 at Toyota Center on Saturday, securing a spot in the WHL Western Conference playoffs.

The Chiefs (35-29-1-0) have won eight of their last 11 games, and leapfrogged the Kamloops Blazers into fifth place in the conference. Last season, the Chiefs reached the WHL championship series, falling to Medicine Hat in five games.

Owen Martin started the scoring just 37 into the contest, and he finished with a goal and three assists. Logan Wormald added a goal and an assist and Dominik Petr added a goal and two helpers.

Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks, Gavin Burcar and Assanali Sarkenov all added goals. Goalie Carter Esler finished with 22 saves and the Chiefs went 3 for 3 on the power play.

The Chiefs are off until Friday when they play at the Seattle Thunderbirds.