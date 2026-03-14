This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"You with the Sad Eyes. A Memoir," by Christina Applegate. (Little, Brown and Company/TNS) (TNS)

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Correspondent,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “Dire Bound,” Sable Sorensen (Requited)

3. “Felicia’s Favorites,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “My Husband’s Wife,” Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

5. “Between Two Fires,” Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)

6. “Kin,” Tayari Jones (Knopf)

7. “The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

8. “Cross and Sampson: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller,” James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

9. “When He Was Wicked (Deluxe Collectors Edition),” Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)

Nonfiction

1. “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir,” Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

2. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

4. “Maxi’s Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again,” Maxine Sharf (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The High-Protein Plate: 100 Satisfying Everyday Recipes,” Rachael DeVaux (Simon Element)

6. “If the Tree Could Speak: The Story of the Cross That Saw It All,” Tim Tebow and Wyatt Kenyon Edwards (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

8. “The Lie You Don’t Know You Believe: How to Find It, Fight It, and Live Free,” Jennie Allen (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Hunger Code: Resetting Your Body’s Fat Thermostat in the Age of Ultra-Processed Food,” Jason Fung (Greystone)

10. “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)