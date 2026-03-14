Washington Air Force captain among 6 killed in refueling plane crash in Iraq

By Claire Withycombe Seattle Times

An Air Force captain from Washington was among six aviators who perished when a refueling plane crashed Thursday in western Iraq, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, was a member of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, which is stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, Alabama.

In a statement Saturday evening, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said she was “heartbroken” to learn of Savino’s death and expressed her condolences to Savino’s family and loved ones.

“I am deeply grateful for her courage and sacrifice in service to our country,” Murray said. “Our servicemembers put their lives on the line to keep our country safe – remarkable women like Capt. Savino represent the absolute best of our state and country.”

U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace” and that the other plane landed safely. Central Command reported the loss was “not due to hostile or friendly fire.”

The others killed were Maj. John “Alex” Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Ala.; and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Ky., who were also assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing; as well as Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Ind.; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, who were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Ohio.

The crash brings the U.S. death toll in Operation Epic Fury to at least 13 service members, with the seven others killed in combat. About 140 U.S. service members have been injured, including eight severely, the Pentagon said earlier this week.

The KC-135 aircraft refuels other planes in midair, allowing them to fly longer distances and sustain operations without landing. The plane can also be used to transport wounded personnel and conduct surveillance missions, according to military experts.

Savino was a chief of current operations pilot for the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, which is stationed in Alabama but functions administratively under the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

In 2017, Savino earned her active duty commission through Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps from Central Washington University.

She graduated in 2020 from training as a combat systems officer and served at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia as a standardization and evaluation officer, assistant flight commander and flight commander. She went to undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi before becoming a KC-135 pilot.

In her latest role, Savino oversaw her unit’s flying hour program. She managed daily flight scheduling, aircrew training missions and how resources were allocated.

She deployed in 2020 and 2026 and flew 348 combat hours.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Alex, Ariana and Ashley,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, in a statement. “To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom, or dad. To lose them at the same time is unimaginable. Our hearts and minds are with the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen Airmen.”

The crash is under investigation, the Department of Defense said.

This story uses material from the Associated Press.