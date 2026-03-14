WSU’s Rosemary Longisa places second in mile at NCAA Indoor Championships

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Washington State’s Rosemary Longisa finished second in the mile race at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center, posting a time of 4:40.21.

She crossed the finish right behind national champion Wilma Nielsen of Oregon (4:40.06).

Longisa, who claimed All-America honors with her finish, ran the fastest time in the semifinals on Friday (4:28.09). The sophomore from Kenya set the third-fastest mile time in NCAA women’s history in January during the UW Invitational (4:24.59).

At the Division III championships, Whitworth’s Amblessed Okemgbo, from Medical Lake, was the national runner-up in women’s shot put with a throw of 47-1.75 at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama. The Pirates’ Kylie Loveless and Madison Carr placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.