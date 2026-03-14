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WSU’s Rosemary Longisa places second in mile at NCAA Indoor Championships

Washington State's Rosemary Longisa took second in the mile race on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Washington State’s Rosemary Longisa finished second in the mile race at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center, posting a time of 4:40.21.

She crossed the finish right behind national champion Wilma Nielsen of Oregon (4:40.06).

Longisa, who claimed All-America honors with her finish, ran the fastest time in the semifinals on Friday (4:28.09). The sophomore from Kenya set the third-fastest mile time in NCAA women’s history in January during the UW Invitational (4:24.59).

At the Division III championships, Whitworth’s Amblessed Okemgbo, from Medical Lake, was the national runner-up in women’s shot put with a throw of 47-1.75 at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama. The Pirates’ Kylie Loveless and Madison Carr placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.