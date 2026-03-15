Color Scheme

Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga awarded No. 3 seed in West region, will face No. 14 Kennesaw State

The Gonzaga Bulldogs stand for the National Anthem before the first half of the WCC Tournament men’s championship basketball game against the Santa Clara Broncos on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. . (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Gonzaga earned the No. 3 seed in the West region, beginning its tournament run in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

The Zags (30-3) will face No. 14 seed Kennesaw State (21-13) at 7 p.m. on TBS in the first round.

On the other side of the pod, Gonzaga could have a potential matchup against former West Coast Conference member BYU (23-11), who was given a No. 6 seed against the winner of Texas or NC State from the First Four.

This story will be updated.