Gonzaga awarded No. 3 seed in West region, will face No. 14 Kennesaw State

From staff reports

Gonzaga earned the No. 3 seed in the West region, beginning its tournament run in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

The Zags (30-3) will face No. 14 seed Kennesaw State (21-13) at 7 p.m. on TBS in the first round.

On the other side of the pod, Gonzaga could have a potential matchup against former West Coast Conference member BYU (23-11), who was given a No. 6 seed against the winner of Texas or NC State from the First Four.

This story will be updated.