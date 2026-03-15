How do movies get made in Washington? See the state’s rules for filmmakers

By Julia Hawkins (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Washington is known by filmmakers for its large, scenic landscapes filled with majestic forests and stoic mountain ranges. The natural beauty of the state has served as the backdrop for many movies and TV shows.

Most recently, Clint Bentley’s 2025 release “Train Dreams,” was filmed in Western and Eastern Washington. The movie tells the story of a logger and railroad worker whose “life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th century America,” according to the film’s official description.

Production took 29 days across six Washington counties. While production was meant to be spilt between Washington and Eastern Europe, after seeing the state’s natural landscapes, the producers and directors decided to stay in Washington, Amy Lillard, Executive Director of Washington Filmworks told McClatchy Media.

How do crews get permits for filming in Washington?

When a filmmaker wants to film in Washington, they typically ask if Washington has an incentive according to Lillard – and Washington does.

The Washington Filmworks runs a $15 million fund each year to support filmmakers and productions, according to Lillard.

The fund “provides funding assistance to feature films, episodic series, and commercials filmed anywhere in Washington State,” the Washington Filmworks website reads.

Productions can come in all shapes and sizes, but they all call for a location.

Sherrye Wyatt, Rural Economic Development Manager for Washington Filmworks, specializes in this.

“What I’ve been doing is working on the community level with local jurisdictions, encouraging them to look ahead at what film could do for them and to become more film ready,” Wyatt said. “So that’s putting locations in our database and taking a look at the permitting process locally.”

Once locations are film ready, they are added to Washington’s Filmmakers location database. This includes all filming-ready spots, including houses, accommodations for cast and crew, bridges, cities, towns and any other locations a production may need.

Where can production take place in WA?

Production can be done in all of Washington’s 39 counties. Rural and urban counties and locations can be found on the Washington Filmmakers website. What movies and TV Shows have been filmed in Washington State?

A handful of iconic movies and TV shows have a recognizable Washington backdrops, according to Wyatt who published an article on the Washington Tourism website on Sept. 4.

Other Washington-filmed productions