Letters for Sunday, March 15

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What is fair?

In the March 8 Spokesman-Review, the lead article concerned the state Legislature’s attempt to impose Washington’s first income tax in nearly a century. I am writing this letter with 26 years of income tax preparation experience. I have a few concerns with this article.

First, the writer totally failed to differentiate between gross, adjusted gross and taxable income. A taxable income of $1 million dollars suggests a total income far larger. If state elected officials are going to pass such an income tax, Washingtonians have a right to clearly understand the parameters of the income “bite.”

Second, State Sen. Riccelli is quoted quite extensively. His comments suggest he is more concerned with divisiveness rather than unifying the electorate. He describes the current tax code as “… upside down.” He is quoted as saying, “… So for me making sure that people pay their fair share is absolutely critical.” He never defines “fair share.” To understand his definition, consider the current proposal to use one million dollars as the income level to initiate this tax meaning if an individual has $999,000 of income this person would not be subject to taxation. Fair?

Third, for me fair share implies that everyone pays the same rate. If you have $10,000 of income you pay $100; $999,000 would pay $9,990. Inclusiveness in paying taxes, in my opinion, is a necessary ingredient in achieving a cohesive society.

Ken Bogdan

Sagle

Politicians keep spending

I moved to Spokane in 1970 when sales tax was about 4%. Since the tax rate has more than doubled on sales that have exceeded the rate of inflation, I was curious if spending adjusted for population and inflation had changed, so I pulled data from Washington State’s websites about economic activity, inflation and state spending in the years since 1970. I calculated spending on a per capita basis, and inflation adjusted it to 2024 dollars.

While total spending per capita grew with inflation from $2,156 to $8,137, actual spending per capita increased to $10,507 (a 29% increase) in the same period. Actual spending increased $17.3 billion above the impact of inflation and population growth. The $4.3 billion budget deficit takes on a new color in the light of what is a dramatic increase in real spending.

Finally, we are also the unfortunate winners of several national rankings of economic distinction such as highest minimum wage, nearly the highest gas taxes, ridiculously expensive housing, and most expensive restaurants. Our politician’s appetite for spending is so voracious it is beginning to consume the source of its food. The new capital gains and proposed income taxes are not necessary. Write and tell your elected representatives to get back to the basics of living inside their income as their citizens must. They really ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Robert McKean

Liberty Lake

Bittersweet victory

We have an old saying: “I’ll remember (such and such) for as long as I live.” Because of various mental problems (etc.) perhaps it would be more accurate to say, “I’ll remember this as long as I have my right mind.”

Be that as it may, I’m quite certain most of the young people of the University High School cheerleading squad will long remember the hurt and disappointment they suffered and still suffer over the fact that, even though they were athletically cleared to go to California to compete in the nationals, because of failure of adult leaders who should have handled the finances involved, they were not able to go. Surely, they will long wonder what would have happened had they been allowed to go.

Yes, and what if the Ferris High School squad who did go, and in fact, did win? Will they not long wonder what would have happened if they’d had to compete with University? Was it not a bittersweet victory? Hopefully, some from Ferris did relate that to reporter Elena Perry and she neglected to write it in. Perhaps such good sportsmanship would have been a little comfort to broken-hearted University.

Ken Campbell

Spokane

Baumgartner’s update misses the mark

Kudos to The Spokesman-Review for continuing to practice legitimate journalism. They distinctly report fact-based news, while also publishing broad-based opinions. Far too many media sources have abandoned their integrity in favor of clicks, likes or pandering to the current administration.

On the topic of pandering to the current administration, I read Michael Baumgartner’s weekly update, dated March 6. In his latest propaganda installment, Baumgartner endorses Trump’s Iranian War, hindsights Kristi Noem’s firing, and describes his meeting with Second Harvest to discuss the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Baumgartner’s opinion on the Iran War is not needed – doing his congressional job as a check and balance on the executive branch is. Thanks to Baumgartner and his GOP peers’ negligence, the ongoing attacks have been undertaken without congressional authorization.

Praising Noem’s “firing” seems a bit sycophantic, and gone from Baumgartner’s conversation is any insistence on accountability for the murders committed in Minneapolis.

It’s also ironic that Baumgartner met with Second Harvest to discuss TEFAP, since the Big Beautiful Bill that he voted for (and misrepresented to his constituents) reportedly cut millions from the TEFAP budget, leaving programs like Second Harvest far less able to provide for the most needy among us.

By contrast, reviewing Carmela Conroy’s statements on current events reveals independent and thoughtful insights, untethered to party loyalty or leader fealty. Carmela understands that three co-equal government branches must be effective, in order to protect (and provide for) the American people.

Research it for yourself, then – Vote Conroy for Congress!

John Cross

Spokane

Freda Gandy deserves recognition

Spokane is fortunate to have leaders whose work quietly but powerfully strengthens our community. One such leader is Freda Gandy, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Under Freda’s leadership, the MLK Center has become a cornerstone of opportunity, advocacy, and service for families in Spokane. Her commitment to education, youth development, and community empowerment is evident every day in the programs she champions and the partnerships she builds.

Beyond her role at the Center, Freda is also the driving force behind the annual MLK Day Unity Rally, an event that consistently brings our community together to honor Dr. King’s legacy through reflection, service, and unity. Year after year, the celebration is thoughtfully organized, inclusive, and deeply meaningful. Freda’s impact extends even further through her leadership in organizing other important events including Spokane’s Juneteenth Celebration at the MLK Center and the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program. These efforts not only commemorate history but also invest directly in the future by uplifting culture, education, and young leaders.

The list of programs that Freda organizes to support families and community is endless, from resources for new parents, to providing food for families, education opportunities, school supplies for youth, and space for important community conversations.

Spokane benefits greatly from Freda Gandy’s vision, dedication, and tireless service. Her work deserves recognition and appreciation from the entire community.

Chad Heimbigner, on behalf of MLK Center board of directors

Spokane