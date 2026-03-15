Spokane Velocity beat Union Omaha 1-0 in home opener

The Spokane Velocity and Union Omaha Owls were picked No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2026 preseason power rankings, and are two of the favorites to win the USL League One Players’ Shield.

And in both sides’ season opener, they proved why. In a game dominated by defense, it took an own goal by Union Omaha’s Brent Kallman in the second half to hand the Velocity a 1-0 victory at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Spokane didn’t waste time attacking as Nil Vinyals punched first in the second minute, but his shot was blocked.

Sergio Ors replied for the Owls with a left-footed attempt in the sixth that missed to the left.

For 16 minutes, Union Omaha and Spokane traded possession with neither side able to find any opportunity to score.

Spokane’s second effort came when Collin Fernandez blasted a left-footed effort from about 25 yards away in the 20th minute, but the ball sailed over the cross bar.

At the 25-minute mark, Velocity newcomer Nick Spielman stole the ball from Samuel Owusu at the center half and quickly sent it to Joe Gallardo. Gallardo connected with Neco Brett who was sprinting down the left sideline. Brett crossed to Luis Gil on the right side of the penalty area, and Gil fired a shot toward the middle of the frame but his effort was denied by Owls goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.

Spokane nearly gave up a late first-half goal after Fernandez was called for a foul. On the set piece, Edrey Caceres curled a long shot toward net, but Carlos Merancio deflected it out of bounds.

In the 53rd, Merancio saved a shot from Adrien Billhardt, who received a lead pass in the 18-yard box on the right side before sending it into Merancio’s hands.

The Velocity broke down the Owls’ back line and put up two shots in the 64th and 65th minutes.

In the 67th, when Vinyals sent a cross from the penalty area’s right side, Kallman lifted his leg to block the pass, and instead guided the ball to the back of the net.

In the final 10 minutes, Union Omaha revamped its offensive aggression forcing Spokane’s defense to fend off three more shots including one from Kempes Tekiela, but Merancio punched it away.

Union Omaha outshot Spokane 5-2, and controlled possession with a 64% rate in the second half, but Spokane notched 15 clearances to hold the Owls to just one on-target attempt.

Spielman led Spokane with five of its 21 clearances, two tackles, and one block. Shavon John-Brown added three interceptions and two clearances.