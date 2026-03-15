Stalking and kidnapping suspect arrested in Kootenai County

A man was arrested in Kootenai County after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and held that person against their will.

According to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a “stalking/kidnapping incident” in an unincorporated area of Kootenai County.

The sheriff’s office reported that Justin R. Raper, 37, allegedly stalked the victim, entered the victim’s residence without permission, refused to leave and did not allow the victim to leave.

At approximately 4:30 Sunday morning, “Raper sent the victim a photo showing himself holding a firearm to his head along with a threatening message,” the release reads. Due to previous felony convictions, Raper is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the release, deputies surrounded a home at the 4000 block of West Grange Avenue in near Post Falls. Raper initially refused to exit and surrender. After a SWAT team responded, Raper eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Raper was arrested on the charges of kidnapping, first-degree stalking, burglary and trespassing, according to the sheriff’s office.