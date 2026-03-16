‘People think they’re not treated fairly’: Workplace claims surge in Idaho

Angela Palermo The Idaho Statesman

Workplace discrimination complaints filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission have more than doubled in three years, according to the agency’s latest annual report.

Pam Howland, attorney and founder of Idaho Employment Lawyers, a law firm that specializes in employment litigation, attributed the jump to increasingly polarized workplaces, rapid population growth and shifting federal enforcement priorities.

The commission reported 685 total cases filed in state fiscal year 2025. That’s a steady increase from:

498 cases in fiscal year 2024.

386 cases in fiscal year 2023.

312 cases in fiscal year 2022.

“A lot of it has to do with the world we’re living in,” Howland told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “Around the country, as you see more and more people not getting along, feeling like they don’t trust their co-workers because maybe they’re vocal about politics or their views on what’s happening in the world, I think we will see more and more employment law claims. The two go hand in hand.”

Howland said her Boise-based firm, which helps Idaho employers comply with employment laws, defend against discrimination claims and resolve claims through mediation, held a roundtable with local human resources workers last fall, asking what their biggest challenge was in the workplace. The top concern was disrespect, incivility and mistrust.

“If you have a workplace where people aren’t getting along or where people think they’re not treated fairly, you’re going to see an uptick in claims,” she said.

Such division is a nationwide trend.

The Pew Research Center released on March 5 the results of its new survey that found Americans are more likely than people in other countries to view their fellow citizens as morally bad. The U.S. was the only place among the 25 countries surveyed where more adults described the ethics of others living in the country as bad than as good.

Population growth may be part of the story

Idaho’s rapid population growth is likely one piece of why the number of complaints in the state keeps rising.

Howland said local employers may be encountering a workforce with changing expectations, as new residents arrive from states with more expansive employee protections such as California and Washington.

“When you bring those people into our workplaces, you can expect that some of them are going to hold employers to a higher standard, and that’s going to result in more claims,” she said.

Howland also pointed to shifting messaging from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, including public communications about “reverse discrimination” — a concept that frames federal civil rights laws as applying equally to people in so-called majority groups.

In December 2025, after President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders, including some aimed at the EEOC, the federal agency in a social media post specifically encouraged white men to bring claims if they thought they were being treated unfairly in the workplace.

“That is a shift,” Howland said. “That is not who the EEOC has traditionally really welcomed to bring claims.”

Disability-related complaints lead filings

Disability status drove most workplace discrimination claims in 2025, according to the report from the Idaho Human Rights Commission.

The commission reported 312 claims, or 46%, alleging disability discrimination. The report also shows complaints often arise around job loss and accommodations: Discharge was cited in 52% of cases, while failure to accommodate a disability was alleged in 26%.

“The No. 1 discrimination claim brought against employers all around the country and in Idaho … is disability claims,” Howland said.

She said employers sometimes fail to recognize when a health condition triggers legal protections — especially as more workers request flexibility or accommodations related to mental health.

“A lot of employers don’t understand that mental health is covered as a recognized disability in a lot of cases under the ADA,” Howland said, referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her firm has seen a growing number of claims tied to depression or conditions such as ADHD, bipolar disorder and autism.

Other issues cited in Idaho cases involved workplace conduct and treatment. The report said harassment or intimidation was alleged in 22% of administrative cases in fiscal year 2025, and sexual harassment was alleged in nearly 10%.

Most cases don’t end with a finding of discrimination

Even as filings have climbed, the report indicates most investigations don’t result in a finding that discrimination likely occurred.

In fiscal year 2025, the commission resolved 489 administrative cases and issued no probable cause findings in just over 80% of them, the report said. About 9% ended in mediations, settlements or “successful conciliations.”

The agency reported that individual benefits to complainants — including monetary and compensatory damages — totaled $653,012.

Howland said the Human Rights Commission process is also often a procedural gateway. Employees typically must first file with the commission or the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before they can pursue a discrimination lawsuit in court.

The Idaho Human Rights Commission is based in Boise and was created by the Idaho Legislature in 1969. It investigates complaints of discrimination in employment, education, housing and public accommodations involving protected categories such as race, sex, national origin and religion. It also handles claims involving disability, and in employment it processes age-discrimination claims for people 40 and older, the report says.

Howland noted that even when the commission issues a “no probable cause” finding, a worker can still pursue a lawsuit.

“Everything in my world happens slowly,” she said. “It takes a while for people to bring claims and for claims to work their way through the court system.”

What employers can do

For employers, Howland said, the increase in claims is a reminder to get ahead of problems before they become formal complaints.

“It means pay attention,” she said.

She said employers should invest in training, make sure policies are current and ensure supervisors know how to manage performance issues consistently and legally, especially when an employee raises a possible need for disability accommodation.

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