White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early-stage breast cancer, will continue working

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, speaks during a lunch with the Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Jonathan Ernst)

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Susie Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will continue working while ​undergoing treatment, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Wiles, 68, has been a constant presence at Trump’s side since he returned to ⁠office in January 2025. Republicans have credited her with bringing greater discipline to ‌the White House during Trump’s second ​term while allowing the president to operate largely on his own terms.

“Her strength and her commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while ⁠undergoing treatment, tells you everything you ‌need to know about ‌her,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that her prognosis was excellent.

Trump said Wiles ⁠had decided to begin treatment immediately and would be “spending virtually full time at the White House” during ‌that period.

Moments after announcing ‌her diagnosis, Trump appeared alongside Wiles at a White House event in the East Room, holding her chair for ⁠her as she sat beside him. Wearing a ​pink jacket, Wiles ⁠received ​hugs from several attendees as she entered the room.

Wiles managed Trump’s comeback 2024 campaign and is regarded as one of his most important political advisers.

In a ⁠statement, Wiles said she was grateful the cancer was detected early.

“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will ⁠face this diagnosis,” Wiles said. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work and serve their communities with strength and determination. I ⁠now join their ranks.”

“I am ‌encouraged by a strong prognosis,” she ​said. “I am ‌also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of ​President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role.”