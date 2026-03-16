White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early-stage breast cancer, will continue working
WASHINGTON – Susie Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will continue working while undergoing treatment, President Donald Trump said on Monday.
Wiles, 68, has been a constant presence at Trump’s side since he returned to office in January 2025. Republicans have credited her with bringing greater discipline to the White House during Trump’s second term while allowing the president to operate largely on his own terms.
“Her strength and her commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that her prognosis was excellent.
Trump said Wiles had decided to begin treatment immediately and would be “spending virtually full time at the White House” during that period.
Moments after announcing her diagnosis, Trump appeared alongside Wiles at a White House event in the East Room, holding her chair for her as she sat beside him. Wearing a pink jacket, Wiles received hugs from several attendees as she entered the room.
Wiles managed Trump’s comeback 2024 campaign and is regarded as one of his most important political advisers.
In a statement, Wiles said she was grateful the cancer was detected early.
“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis,” Wiles said. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.”
“I am encouraged by a strong prognosis,” she said. “I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role.”