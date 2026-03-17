Dear Annie: Sending St. Patrick’s Day blessings

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Today has a funny way of sneaking past the noise and landing somewhere tender. Yes, there are parades and pints and an impressive amount of green, but underneath all that is something quieter: a tradition of wishing one another well.

That might sound small, but it isn’t. A good wish, offered sincerely, is one of the simplest forms of care. It says, “I see you,” without asking for a long explanation. And in a world where so many people are carrying private worries, that kind of gentleness matters.

Irish blessings have endured for a reason. They’re not ornate. They’re steady. They acknowledge the elements – wind, sun, rain, road – and remind us that we’re meant to be accompanied through it all.

So today, instead of saying more, I’ll share one of the most beloved Irish blessings and invite you to pass it along to someone who could use it – a friend, a neighbor, a teenager heading out the door, a loved one facing a medical test, or even yourself:

“May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

The rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

If your year has been light, may this deepen your gratitude. If it’s been heavy, may this feel like a hand on your shoulder and a reminder that you won’t be walking forever in the same weather.

And here’s the part we sometimes forget: You don’t have to wait for a holiday to bless someone. You can do it in the everyday ways that rarely make headlines. Send the text that says, “Thinking of you.” Make the extra cup of coffee and bring it to your partner. Wave first. Tip a little more. Let someone merge. Call your friend back, even if you’re tired. These tiny mercies add up. They’re how we stitch community back together when life frays it at the edges.

St. Patrick’s Day also invites a gentle reset. What if you let go of one small grudge today? What if you forgave yourself for the thing you keep replaying? What if you decided that “good enough” is actually good? The road rises, after all, one step at a time.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, dear readers. May you feel held, lucky and loved.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.