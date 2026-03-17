Former NFL coach Jon Gruden says he ‘has his Cinderella’ in Idaho men’s basketball

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

OKLAHOMA CITY – Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden already made it known last fall that he was a fan of the Idaho football team after he received a care package from the team.

On Tuesday, the current Barstool Sports commentator also added the men’s basketball team to his list of favorites.

“We just had our Bracket Busters draft for Barstool and guess who I got? The Idaho Vandals,” Gruden said in a video posted to his X account. “The Big Sky champions, how about that? They went into the Big Sky tournament and won, and now they’re taking on Houston.”

Gruden was seen holding a gold football helmet with a “Grumpy Joe” sticker on the side, saying that he was taking the No. 15th-seeded Vandals over second-seeded Houston.

Gruden did his research on this Idaho team as well, mentioning players (Jack) Rasmussen, Kolton Mitchell and Isaiah Brickner, along with the fact that the Vandals hoist up nearly 30 3-pointers a game.

“And when those three start splashing, Houston you’re going down,” Gruden said with the football helmet on. “Coach Alex Pribble, shoot the threes. Let it rip.”

Idaho will have a chance to prove Gruden right when the Vandals take on the Cougars at 7:10 p.m. PST on Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.