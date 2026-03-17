Gonzaga freshmen Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle brace for March Madness stage

PORTLAND – Mario Saint-Supery’s parents are traveling from the family home in Spain to watch their son play in the NCAA Tournament.

The freshman point guard hopes Gonzaga is successful enough to make it a prolonged visit that stretches into April.

Kiko and Amelia were in the U.S. in December and caught 12 GU games, but their son caught an illness that cost him 10 pounds and included four straight days with a 105-degree fever.

“I was really sick,” Saint-Supery said. “It took me a while to get back in shape. I was lucky they were here.”

This time, Saint-Supery is fresh from scoring 21 points and hitting six 3-pointers – both season highs – in the Zags’ 79-68 victory over Santa Clara in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game.

Of all the factors that bode well for the third-seeded Zags, who open against Kennesaw State on Thursday at the Moda Center, Saint-Supery’s and fellow freshman Davis Fogle’s performances in one of Gonzaga’s bigger games rank high on the list.

Fogle posted 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers against the Broncos.

Gonzaga’s Davis Fogle celebrates after scoring against Oregon State during the Zags’ semifinal win at the WCC Tournament on March 9. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Both freshmen, as well as senior Jalen Warley, a veteran of 127 games, will be making their NCAA Tournament debuts. A handful of Zags in the rotation, led by Graham Ike’s six games (one at Wyoming), have appreciable experience in the Big Dance. Tyon Grant-Foster has seen action in five tournament games, two at Kansas and three at Grand Canyon. Adam Miller, Braeden Smith and Emmanuel Innocenti each played in two tournament games.

Braden Huff has played in five tournament games, but he’s sidelined with a knee injury.

Fogle anticipates some nerves.

“Once the ball goes up in the air, I think I’ll be fine. Just go out there and try to compete,” he said. “Now it’s March, the air feels different, everything feels different. I’m going to be ready and I’m going to be excited.”

An axiom of successful NCAA Tournament teams centers on quality guard play and older rosters. Saint-Supery and Fogle are light on experience but have demonstrated an ability to shine on a big stage and play beyond their years.

“They’re playing some of their best basketball,” Warley said. “Davis has been in some big-time games and moments since he’s been at Gonzaga. Mario played at a high level overseas so he’s played against grown men in hostile environments.

“It’ll even be difficult for me. It’s a one-game tournament, you lose and it’s over. I think that will be bring the best out of us.”

Gonzaga point guard Mario Saint-Supery gestures during player introductions before hitting six 3-pointers in the Zags’ 79-68 win over Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament championship game on March 10. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Saint-Supery played professionally in his home country before joining the Zags. He was called up to the national team last fall at age 19, becoming the youngest Spanish player to compete in the prestigious EuroBasket tournament since Ricky Rubio in 2009.

Saint-Supery scored 13 points off the bench as Spain pushed Giannis Antetekounmpo and Greece before falling 90-86.

Every day, Saint-Supery learns more about the magnitude of the NCAA Tournament from teammates, coaches, television and the media. He’s taken the initiative to ask older teammates about March Madness, which head coach Mark Few refers to as the greatest sporting event in the world.

“My teammates are explaining to me how big this is,” Saint-Supery said. “Right now, we’re focusing on the first game. I talked to ‘G’ (Graham Ike), Ace (Miller), Jalen a lot. They tell me the important things. The tournament is coming and we have to be ready.”

Saint-Supery recalls watching two NCAA Tournament games via computer involving friends from Spain. One was Alvaro Folgueiras, who played in the tournament last year with Robert Morris before transferring to Iowa this season.

The other was UNC-Greensboro’s Francis Alonso, who scored 16 points but it wasn’t enough in fourth-seeded Gonzaga’s 68-64 win in a 2018 tournament opener in Boise. Zach Norvell Jr., a current Zag assistant, overcame a tough shooting night with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.8 seconds remaining.

“Pretty crazy,” Saint-Supery smiled, “the game-winner.”

Saint-Supery’s grandmother will tune into Gonzaga’s first-round game on her computer. Tip time will be 4 a.m. Friday in Spain.

Saint-Supery and back-up point guard Smith combine to average 14.0 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Smith, who started two NCAA Tournament games at Colgate and watched Ryan Nembhard pilot the Zags in last year’s tournament while redshirting, said the job description is lengthy for the position.

“Guard play is very important in March to win games,” Smith said. “You want your guards to take care of the ball, run the team to the best of their ability, make shots, play solid defense. All the things that contribute to winning.”

Warley agreed with the adage that strong backcourts and experienced rosters are invaluable come tourney time, but he mentioned an additional factor of particular importance to Gonzaga.

“People say that’s kind of the blueprint of what has been successful and those are always at the forefront,” Warley said. “But I also think the last part is doing what you do best, taking pride in our defense, leaning on our All-American player (Ike). If we can continue to be who we’ve been all year, that’ll be important. Not losing our identity.”

Saint-Supery is ready to do his part.

“I don’t have any experience in the tournament, but I have a lot of pro experiences that can help me,” he said. “With the help of my teammates, the veteran ones, they’re going to help me be ready for the game. Super excited to be with my teammates and just have fun and win.”