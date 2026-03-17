Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase features two high-scoring all-star games to wrap up hoops season

Some of the best high school basketball players from across the region gathered Tuesday at Central Valley High School for the Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase. First- and second-team all-league picks from the Greater Spokane League were joined by MVPs from the Northeast A and Northeast 2B leagues for a pair of all-star basketball teams to put a cap on the 2025-26 season.

Lewis and Clark 6-foot-8 junior post Angus Gehn scored 28 points, and Team Wagenblast, led by Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast, beat Team Milless, coached by Central Valley’s TJ Milless, 127-123 in the Denny Humphrey Memorial boys all-star game.

Gonzaga Prep Ryan Carney was GSL defensive player of the year and helped the Bullpups reach the state title game for the second year in a row.

“This was pretty fun,” he said. “It’s definitely a different style than we usually play over at Gonzaga Prep. But it’s cool playing with and against guys you face all year.”

Three-time Northeast 2B-South MVP and two-time 2B state champion Adrik Jenkin led Team Milless with 24 points.

“It was a fun way to go out,” Jenkin said. “You know all these guys are good at basketball. You see them all around the league, on social media and in club ball. So it’s nice to get to team up with these boys.”

In the Jack Blair Memorial girls all-star game, Deer Park senior Emma Bryant led seven in double figures with 15 points and Team Arte, coached by Gonzaga Prep coach Geoff Arte, downed Team Rehkow, led by Ridgeline coach Freddie Rehkow, 90-58.

“These are always fun, just because the level of play on the floor and it’s just fun to watch them figure it out and play with each other,” Arte said. “It was just good basketball. … And I just thought it was a blast to see some of the girls from the smaller schools get a shot here. They can all shoot it, that’s for sure.”

Shadle Park senior Makenzie Fager has played in the Jack Blair game each of her four years.

“It’s been an honor to play all four years,” she said. “It’s just a privilege to be here and representing Shadle Park, especially because I know it’s been hard for Shadle these past couple years, so it’s great being able to show my spirit and rep my team.”

Boys highlights

West Valley senior guard Noah Willard scored 21 points, with five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, and University senior guard Brady Bell had 19 for Team Wagenblast.

In addition to Jenkin for Team Milless, Cheney senior Juleon Horyst scored 21 points, Ferris sophomore Cole Floyd had 19 and Mead junior and GSL MVP Karson Maze added 17.

Bell edged Maze 14-13 in a 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

CV’s Orland Axton had the game’s first dunk with a minute left in the first quarter and Team Wagenblast led 36-26 after one. Team Milless roared back with 38 points in the second quarter, with each of the nine players scoring led by Mt. Spokane’s Cade Strocsher and Horyst with six apiece, and they led 64-62 at intermission.

Floyd hit a pair of 3s to start the third to make it 70-64 and Jenkin heated up for 10 in the period, including a thundering two-handed dunk on a breakaway and a pair of long 3s. But Gehn had eight in the paint and Bell hit a pair of 3s and Team Milless led 95-90 entering the fourth.

Willard hit four straight 3s early in the fourth and Team Wagenblast opened a seven-point lead. But Jenkin completed an alley-oop from Walls to tie it as 108 with 4:30 left. Willard hit another 3 with 2 minutes left to go up 118-112 and despite Team Milless putting on a press in the last minute, Team Wagenblast held on – fueled by Gehn’s 10 points in the period.

Girls highlights

Davenport senior Glenna Soliday and Ridgeline junior Grace Sheridan scored 14 points apiece, Rogers senior Saige Stuart had 13, Ridgeline senior Madi Crowley added 11 and Deer Park senior Jacey Boesel had 10 for Team Arte.

Team Rehkow was led by Central Valley sophomore Olivia Patshkowski, and Ferris sophomore Juju Lewis with 10 points apiece.

Sheridan beat West Valley senior Cassie Brooks 15-6 in the halftime 3-point shooting contest.

Bryant and Boesel scored five and four points respectively in the first for Team Arte, while Aneysa Judy (Clarkston) had five for Team Rehkow and Team Arte led 19-13 after one quarter.

Bryant caught the hot hand at the start of the second, scoring a quick eight points. Stuart nailed a pair of 3-pointers late in the period and Team Arte led 48-25 at intermission.

“This just means a lot to me,” Stuart said. “Going out there playing hard, no matter what label or how people may look at me. Just wearing the (Rogers) jersey proud.”

Brooks hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the third to pull Team Rehkow back within 18. But Stuart and Soliday popped 3s to answer the short run. Crowley nailed a 3 from the corner at the buzzer and Team Arte led 71-45 after three.

“It’s the funnest game I’ve ever played, being able to play with (Sheridan) one last time and end my career on a win,” Crowley said. Crowley is headed to Michigan State on a rowing scholarship.

In the fourth, Sheridan had two 3-pointers and Stuart nailed her fourth of the game as Team Arte cruised to the win.

Girls Box Score

Team Arte: Saige Stuart (Rogers) 4 1-2 13, Zoe Galbreath (LRS) 3 0-0 7, Grace Sheridan (Ridgeline) 5 2-2 14, Glenna Soliday (Davenport) 7 0-0 14, Jacey Boesel (Deer Park) 3 4-4 10, Laura Thompson (Gonzaga Prep) 3 0-0 6, Madi Crowley (Ridgeline) 5 0-0 11, Emma Bryant (Deer Park) 6 3-3 15. Totals: 36 10-11 90.

Team Rehkow: Makenzie Fager (Shadle Park) 1 2-2 5, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (Clarkston) 3 0-0 7, Juju Lewis (Ferris) 3 4-6 10, Cassie Brooks (West Valley) 3 0-2 8, Aneysa Judy (Clarkston) 1 2-2 5, River Sykes (Pullman) 2 0-0 4, Bella Tobeck (Lakeside) 0 1-2 1, McKenzie Handran (University) 2 4-6 8, Olivia Patshkowski (Central Valley) 5 0-0 10. Totals: 20 13-20 58.

3-pointers: Team Arte 10 (Stuart 4, Sheridan 2, Soliday 2, Galbreath, Crowley), Team Rehkow 5 (Brooks 2, McCormack-Marks, Fager). Total fouls: Team Arte 16, Team Rehkow 8. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Boys Box Score

Team Wagenblast: Nathan Zettle (West Valley) 4 1-2 9, Brady Bell (University) 6 2-4 19, Caleb Grant (Northwest Christian) 6 1-1 14, Noah Willard (West Valley) 7 1-2 21, Angus Gehn (Lewis and Clark) 13 2-8 28, Cameron Walls (Central Valley) 4 0-0 12, Blake Hanson (Lakeside) 2 0-0 4, Orland Axton (Central Valley) 2 0-0 5, Gabe Smith (Medical Lake) 5 0-0 15.

Team Milless: Gavyn Dealy (Pullman) 3 0-0 6, Kameron Maze (Mead) 6 2-2 17, Ryan Carney (Gonzaga Prep) 3 0-0 6, Juleon Horyst (Cheney) 7 4-5 21, Adrik Jenkin (Colfax) 10 0-0 24, Vaughn Holstad (Pullman) 4 0-0 9, Cole Floyd (Ferris) 6 2-4 19, Isaac Williams (North Central) 5 0-1 11, Cade Strocsher (Mt. Spokane) 4 2-2 10. Totals: 48 10-14 123.

3-pointers: Team Wagenblast 22 (Willard 6, Bell 5, Walls 4, Grant, Axton), Team Milless 17 (Floyd 5, Jenkin 4, Horyst 3, Maze 3, Holstad, Williams). Total fouls: Team Wagenblast 8, Team Milless 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.