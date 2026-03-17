How far will Gonzaga go in the NCAA Tournament? | Zags Insiders Podcast

PORTLAND – Millions of college basketball fans spent Sunday and Monday penciling in winners on NCAA Tournament bracket sheets.

Richard Fox and yours truly were decidedly less formal offering our impromptu tourney predictions on Gonzaga, the Final Four and national champion toward the end of the latest Zags Insiders Podcast.

Is GU Elite Eight bound? Will Arizona, led by former GU assistant Tommy Lloyd, line up against the Zags? Who cuts down the nets in Indianapolis?

Here are a few excerpts, including a recap of Gonzaga’s victory over Santa Clara in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game, from Monday’s podcast. The entire episode is available at https://bit.ly/4lxDddr or at spokesman.com/podcasts/zags-basketball-insiders/.

Ike and Co. topple Santa Clara

Fox: There just has to be a real release of emotion, and you saw it after (Santa Clara’s semifinal win), this real joy, not only beating Saint Mary’s for the second time, but it felt as if they booked their (NCAA Tournament) ticket. It’s hard to come back the next day. I credit them, they were up four (over GU) at half.

They got some offensive rebounds and part of that is they shot 20 3s. When you miss 3s, you’re going to have long rebounds. The second half was a completely different deal. Santa Clara only takes 14 3s.

When you have Mario (Saint-Supery) going 6 of 12, all from 3, Graham Ike got going and then (Davis) Fogle and (Tyon) Grant-Foster. It feels like we’ve been going in this direction with (Fogle and TGF). Ike is your foundation. You have to have Fogle and Grant-Foster be productive for you. If the scoring is there, that’s enormous. Are they rebounding, defending? Fogle is more of a playmaker than you realize.

Meehan: The Broncos did everything under the rules of basketball to make Ike uncomfortable. It was going to be one of those games where Graham isn’t getting 30. They made him feel like he was in a phone booth or sitting in the middle seat on an airplane. In doing that, they were willing to give up the 3. That’s a long way to recover sometimes if you’re putting so much attention on Graham.

And it worked for a half. All of those things didn’t quite work in the second half. There were some adjustments Gonzaga made, Ike found some more space, Mario started hitting 3-balls and Grant-Foster and Fogle were dynamic in the second half. Fogle (with 13 points, eight boards and six assists), that’s as good of an all-around game as he’s played.

Elite run, Zags-Wildcats showdown?

Meehan: In the West, Gonzaga wins two, goes to the Sweet 16. You better watch out for Miami (Florida), they can beat Purdue. I don’t think it matters, Gonzaga gets to the Elite Eight, exactly what I said in the first show of the year. I’m encouraged by Warley – at 95% or higher he helps them a ton.

The matchup everybody wanted to see: Arizona-Gonzaga. I’ve got Arizona winning. I have Arizona and Michigan with the best rosters – most complete, offense, defense, all of it. Michigan takes the Midwest. I could not bring myself to pick Duke, even though they’re the best team in the (East) region. I thought about St. John’s, even UConn. I’m going Kansas. They get it together, (Darryn) Peterson gets tired of all the noise, plays like a No. 1 pick. In the South, I don’t think Florida gets there. Illinois, that’s my other wildcard. Michigan on one side, Illinois on the other in an All-Big Ten final and Michigan wins it all.

Fox: Gonzaga wins this weekend. You expect Purdue to be (in the Sweet 16), I watched a bit of the Purdue-Michigan game, they looked really good. I think Gonzaga can beat Purdue.

This happens every year. I actively work to be impassive, down-the-middle as much as I can be when I call (Gonzaga) games and when we do this podcast. Selection Sunday and I see their seed and where they’re going and now the fan boy comes out and the guy that played (center for the Zags), and it’s really hard. My instinct is to say Gonzaga gets to the Elite Eight and loses to Arizona more than likely.

I’m going to go crazy and pick St. John’s, can’t believe they’re a five seed. I’m going to pick Florida and Michigan as much as I don’t like them. I’m going to go with Florida and Arizona (in the title game). I don’t love my Florida pick because their guard play isn’t great. I’m going to switch it up. Nebraska gets there, goes to the championship game and they get crushed by Arizona. I’m all over the place.