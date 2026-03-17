Sale of recreational pot is legal in WA, but these Pierce cities still ban it

Becca Most Tacoma News Tribune

Although Washington was one of the first states to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in 2012, only three cities within Pierce County explicitly allow cannabis sales. Others are missing out on at least tens of thousands in revenue, The News Tribune found.

Cities, towns and counties in Washington can choose to prohibit or designate certain zones for state-licensed cannabis businesses and the state Liquor and Cannabis Board has the final authority to grant or deny a license to operate such stores, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center (MRSC). Some tribes in Washington regulate their own stores, like Commencement Bay Cannabis locations on the Puyallup Tribe of Indians reservation. Find a map of how zoning varies in cities and counties across Washington online.

Washington state imposes a 37% excise tax on cannabis sales, and most sales also are subject to retail sales taxes, per MRSC. The revenue from the excise tax is shared on a quarterly basis with cities, towns and counties that allow those sales. Some of the revenue is distributed based on population and the rest is distributed proportionately based on actual cannabis retail sales, per MRSC.

The state gathered $442 million in revenue in 2025, per the LCB. Pierce County (both incorporated and unincorporated areas) has received $8.9 million from cannabis sales since 2019, according to the LCB. Where is it legal to buy weed in Pierce County?

The city of Tacoma legalized the sale of recreational marijuana in 2015.

Tacoma cannabis and marijuana law attorney Jay Berneburg told The News Tribune that Tacoma residents cannot grow plants unless they have a medical-marijuana authorization (in which case they can grow up to 15).

City spokesperson Maria Lee said in 2025 there were 16 licensed retail cannabis businesses in Tacoma. The city received $667,892 in cannabis tax revenue from the state, which went to the city’s general fund, Lee said. The city also received $745,000 from local sales tax ($508,000 of that went to the general fund and $237,000 went to dedicated funds for mental health, affordable housing, arts and streets projects), Lee said. The city received $125,000 from business-and-occupation taxes and $27,000 from city business license fees, which also went to the general fund, she said.

The city of Fife legalized cannabis sales in 2017. Fife had one cannabis store (The Gallery), but it recently closed, said city manager Derek Matheson. Fife received an average of $30,000 a year in cannabis revenue from the state, but “I’m not sure how much our revenue will drop now that the store is closed,” Matheson said. The revenue goes to the city’s general fund, he said.

The city of Buckley legalized recreational cannabis sales in 2018. Finance director Sandi Hines said the city has two licensed cannabis retailers and receives about $78,400 in revenue per year. That tax is deposited into the general fund and used for services like police, fire, parks maintenance, building and planning services and administration services, she said.

Pierce County does allow cannabis sales in parts of unincorporated Pierce County, per its code. There are 11 shops in unincorporated Pierce County, according to a map of retail cannabis locations from the LCB.

The city of Fircrest does not have an ordinance that explicitly bars cannabis sales, but there are no cannabis retail stores operating, said city manager Dawn Masko. Due to Fircrest’s small size, “there are not many areas that one could be located,” and applicants wanting to open a shop need to apply for a conditional-use permit, approved by the hearing examiner, Masko said.

The city of Ruston also doesn’t have an ordinance explicitly barring cannabis sales, but such shops aren’t allowed because there is nowhere to build them, said city clerk Mario Ortega. Under Pierce County code, marijuana-licensed businesses aren’t permitted within 1,000 feet of elementary or high schools, playgrounds, recreation centers, child-care centers, public parks, libraries, game arcades or public transit centers. Where is it illegal to buy weed in Pierce County? * Gig Harbor has banned marijuana sales since 2015. * Puyallup has banned marijuana sales since 2014. * University Place has banned cannabis retail sales since 2017. * Lakewood has banned such sales since 2018. * DuPont has banned cannabis sales since 2014. * Sumner has banned such sales since 2015. * Bonney Lake has banned marijuana sales since 2016. * Orting has banned cannabis sales since 2014. * The Town of Steilacoom has banned marijuana sales since 2014. In our Reality Check stories, The News Tribune journalists seek to hold the powerful accountable and find answers to critical questions in our community. Read more. Story idea? realitycheck@thenewstribune.com.